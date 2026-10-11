Following Russia Plague Scare, India Put Its National Laboratory Network On Alert, Stocks Adequate Life-Saving Antibioti

The Union health ministry's Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), which coordinates early detection and outbreak response across districts, is monitoring the situation. Diagnostic facilities under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and state-level reference laboratories have also been alerted to maintain readiness and follow standard containment protocols, officials said.

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