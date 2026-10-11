Uttarakhand College Students Meet Bengal Governor Under Yuva Sangam Initiative

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 11 (IANS) A delegation of college students from Uttarakhand interacted with West Bengal Governor R.N. Ravi on issues like learning and cultural exchange as part of the Union Education Ministry's Yuva Sangam initiative, an official said on Sunday.

The interaction on October 8 provided the students and faculty members of the Uttarakhand delegation with an opportunity to experience West Bengal's cultural identity and traditions, the official said in a statement.

The students engaged in a discussion on the importance of strengthening connections among young people from different parts of the country, it said.

The visit was organised by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, as part of Yuva Sangam Phase VII under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme, it said.

The objective of the programme is to foster national integration and strengthen people-to-people connections among the youth of the country, it said.

The interaction provided the students and faculty members of the Uttarakhand delegation with an opportunity to gain valuable perspectives while experiencing West Bengal's distinctive cultural identity and traditions.

The programme provides participants from 20 paired States and Union Territories with opportunities to engage with India's diverse cultural traditions, educational institutions, innovation ecosystems and developmental initiatives, thereby deepening their appreciation of the nation's unity amidst diversity.

The visit of the Uttarakhand delegation, with Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University as its nodal institute, to West Bengal commenced with a warm welcome on October 7.

The delegation is being hosted by IIT Kharagpur, which is facilitating opportunities for the young participants to explore the State's rich cultural and spiritual heritage, vibrant traditions and educational landscape, said the statement.

The visit reflects the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat by encouraging young people to explore new places, interact with diverse communities and build lasting friendships beyond geographical boundaries, said the statement.

Through such immersive experiences, Yuva Sangam Phase VII continues to promote national integration, cultural understanding and appreciation of India's rich diversity, it said.