'Stronger States Build Stronger Nation': PM Modi On Development Projects Launched In TN

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for stronger states to build a stronger nation, stressing cooperative federalism as he inaugurated development projects worth Rs 13,000 crore and laid the foundation stones for national highway projects in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a gathering attended by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, PM Modi said the Centre and the state government were working with a shared commitment to Tamil Nadu's development.

He described the occasion as historic and said the projects would create more employment opportunities for young people.

The programme began with the national anthem, followed by Tamil Thai Vazhthu, the state anthem.

The projects covered sectors including highways, railways and ports.

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stones for national highway projects worth around Rs 3,700 crore.

Extending Navratri greetings to the nation, the Prime Minister referred to his visit to the Jalakandeswarar temple and said he had received the deity's blessings in Tamil Nadu, which he described as a sacred land associated with Lord Shiva.

Reflecting on 25 years in public leadership, PM Modi recalled working with former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers M. Karunanidhi and J. Jayalalithaa during his tenure as the Gujarat Chief Minister.

After becoming the country's Prime Minister, the Prime Minister said that he had worked with J. Jayalalithaa, Edappadi K. Palaniswami and M.K. Stalin.

He added that the same determination now guided his engagement with Chief Minister Vijay and reiterated his commitment to serving Tamil Nadu's people.

Prime Minister Modi described urbanisation as an opportunity and highlighted the expansion of India's Metro network.

He said that Metro services, available in five cities in 2014, now operated in 25 cities, while the network had grown from 250 km to 1,100 km.

The expansion, the Prime Minister added, was making travel easier and improving access to public transport.

Calling for greater support for locally manufactured products, PM Modi said the Union government was taking measures to encourage Tamil Nadu's manufacturing sector.

Drawing on his experience as a former Chief Minister, PM Modi said he understood states' expectations and sought to address them.

Citizens, he added, had gained greater confidence in cooperative federalism.

PM Modi emphasised that development required broader infrastructure investment alongside better roads.

Improved transport systems would ease daily life, he said, expressing confidence that the new projects would further accelerate Tamil Nadu's progress.

A developed Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister added, would contribute to the larger goal of building a developed India.