MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Rumours recently claimed the Food Safety Department is investigating Milky Mist paneer. The company has now clarified they have not received any official notice for such an inquiry. What exactly happened?

Tamil Nadu-based dairy brand Milky Mist has clarified the recent rumours about its paneer products. Some media reports recently claimed the Food Safety Department took action to check the quality of its paneer. The company said it has not received any specific notice or official communication ordering such an inquiry.

The company submitted this clarification to the stock exchanges on October 10, 2026. So, what exactly happened with the paneer? What did the company say?

News reports claimed the Central Food Safety Department asked the Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department to send Milky Mist paneer samples for lab testing.

This raised questions about an ongoing investigation into the company's paneer products. However, authorities have not officially confirmed any action behind these reports. Specifically, these reports did not prove any quality defect or food safety violation in the paneer.

Milky Mist stated they have not received any specific notice, order, or communication from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) or the Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department regarding a paneer inquiry.

The company submitted this explanation to the stock exchanges. The company also mentioned they will respond accordingly and take necessary legal steps if they receive any official communication from the concerned authorities in the future.

Importantly, this is just the company's clarification. We cannot conclude that the paneer products completely skipped testing or that authorities have reached a final decision on their quality.

Current reports do not confirm any quality defect in Milky Mist paneer. Similarly, authorities have not released any lab results or final reports regarding this issue.

Therefore, you should not decide a product is unsafe just based on social media rumours. You must evaluate information based on official announcements and test results when they come out.

In short:Milky Mist has clarified they did not receive any notice ordering an inquiry into their paneer products. We cannot say an official inquiry result or a report confirming a quality defect has come out in this matter.