Lucknow: 28-Yr-Old Cafe Owner Dies After 4Th-Floor Fall Girlfriend Accused Of Blackmail, Physical Assault

A 28-year-old cafe owner died by allegedly falling from a balcony in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The mother of the man has accused his girlfriend, a social media influencer, of blackmailing and assaulting him over several months. Shiva Sharma died Friday night after he jumped off a balcony in the Hazratganj area, his mother Ranjana Sharma said. She said that Shraddha Dubey, her son's girlfriend, had threatened to spread obscene videos of him and hurt his reputation, and that he had been beaten up while they were dating.

The FIR accuses Dubey, her sister Rashmi Dubey, a driver named Danish, a friend named Adil, and other people who have not been named. A murder case has been opened in line with what happened.

Ranjana Sharma's complaint said that things started on Saturday around 9 p.m., when Dubey called her to say that Shiva had fallen off her balcony and was being taken to the hospital. The mother said she called again and was told that Dubey's driver had taken her son to a hospital. Dubey also provided her with the driver's telephone number, according to the complaint.

Ranjana Sharma arrived to the emergency department of King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow to find a private ambulance parked. Danish, a young man standing beside the ambulance, claimed to be Dubey's driver.

The mother stated that when she questioned him about what had happened to her son, he denied knowledge of the occurrence and left the body there. Shiva was then rushed to the hospital, where physicians pronounced him dead.

The circumstances surrounding Shiva's fall, including what transpired before she was transported to the hospital, are still under investigation.

Ranjana Sharma has accused Dubey of blackmailing her son for approximately four months, allegedly threatening to circulate obscene videos of him and damage his reputation. In her statement, she said that her son had been subjected to threats and physical assaults over this time period, and that their connection had become a source of strain for him.

In the past, Ranjana Sharma stated that she had observed damage marks on Shiva's body in regard to other occurrences. On the other hand, she said that if she questioned him about them, he would avoid talking about the subject. In addition, the mother asserted that Dubey intimidated Shiva and exerted pressure on him to stay with her. She also claimed that Dubey threatened him when he did not comply with her requests.

In addition, Ranjana Sharma detailed a meeting that took place between her son and Dubey at a Hanuman temple in Hazratganj. According to her, this encounter took place roughly twenty to twenty-five days before to Dubey's passing. As far as the mother is concerned, Shiva was the one who planned the encounter. She said that when she enquired about the possibilities of marriage with Dubey, Dubey gave her the affirmative.

The mother said she subsequently suggested that the couple hold a small ceremony with the consent of both families. However, Ranjana Sharma alleged that Dubey's behaviour became more aggressive after the discussion about marriage. She also referred to an occasion when Shiva returned home for the death anniversary of his father. During that period, Dubey allegedly telephoned him repeatedly and threatened to implicate him in a theft case if he did not return to her.

Ranjana Sharma has alleged that her son's body bore multiple injuries, including cigarette burn marks on his ribs, shoulders, arms and thighs. She also claimed that Shiva had sustained serious injuries to his jaw and that there was bleeding from his eyes, ears and nose. The mother said the injuries led her to suspect that her son had been assaulted before his death. A post-mortem report is awaited, police said