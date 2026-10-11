CE: 2027 Policy Address To Cover Areas Of Public Concern And Advance Macao's Third Five-Year Plan

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, October 10 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, said today that the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government is working intensively to prepare the 2027 Policy Address. Next year's policy priorities will focus on four key areas, with efforts centred on implementing the Third Five-Year Plan of the MSAR and further addressing the concerns across all sectors of society.

After attending the Government Headquarters Open Day event this afternoon and spending time with members of the public and visitors, Mr Sam spoke to reporters. He stated that the one-month public consultation on the 2027 Policy Address had recently been concluded, with 3,417 submissions received. These were categorised into 9,036 specific opinions and suggestions covering key areas such as social security, people's livelihood and welfare, economic diversification, and public administration reform – thus reflecting the public's keen interest in next year's Policy Address.

In September, the five Government secretaries visited various associations to collect views from different sectors of society regarding next year's policy agenda for their respective portfolios. Mr Sam said the MSAR Government attaches great importance to all the views and suggestions collected; following analysis and review, feasible proposals will be incorporated into the 2027 Policy Address.

The Chief Executive pointed out that, based on the extensive consultations and the views collected, the MSAR Government's policy agenda for next year is expected to focus on four key areas: enhancing governance effectiveness; refining Macao's executive-led system; strengthening efforts to safeguard national security; and deepening public administration reform.

Regarding people's livelihoods, the Government will continue to prioritise the well-being of all residents, Mr Sam stated. At the same time, the Government will continually assess socio-economic trends, create conditions to address emerging challenges, and ensure that livelihood-related measures are implemented.

Efforts will be made to achieve further progress in appropriate economic diversification. These will include accelerating the construction of the Four Major Projects previously announced by the Government, in accordance with the Third Five-Year Plan, and deepening Macao's integrated development with Hengqin. Such efforts will help Macao, as a highly export-oriented micro-economy, strengthen its resilience to risks.

To further capitalise on Macao's strengths as a connector between the Chinese mainland and the outside world – as demonstrated by the Chief Executive's August visit to three Southeast Asian countries – the MSAR Government will continue to support Macao enterprises in expanding into new markets, thereby better fulfilling Macao's role as“One Centre, One Platform, One Base” and“One Highland”, Mr Sam said.

He emphasised that next year will be crucial for the implementation of the Third Five-Year Plan, with the Government actively advancing policy initiatives in accordance with the established blueprint.

Asked about the Government's forecast for Macao's gross gaming revenue for full-year 2026, the Chief Executive said the official estimate was 236 billion patacas, with the cumulative total at the end of September standing at about 187.1 billion patacas, leaving nearly 50 billion patacas to be generated to meet the budgeted figure.

Although gross gaming revenue fell year-on-year in each of the past four months, the crucial month of October saw a year-on-year increase in the number of visitors to Macao during the“Golden Week” holiday period. The Government is closely monitoring whether this rise in visitor volume has translated into higher gross gaming revenue, Mr Sam said. There are currently no plans to adjust the full-year gross gaming revenue forecast, he added.

Mr Sam said that, following the COVID-19 pandemic, Macao's gross gaming revenue had risen steadily over the last three years, but had begun recording year-on-year declines in June this year. The MSAR Government will continue to assess whether these declines resulted from temporary internal and external factors or a high comparison base relative to recent years.

The Chief Executive also emphasised that the MSAR Government is committed to ensuring sound public finances and is actively implementing its“1+4” appropriate economic diversification strategy, in order to strengthen Macao's economic momentum and overall competitiveness.

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CE: 2027 Policy Address to cover areas of public concern and advance Macao's Third Five-Year Plan News Provided By October 11, 2026, 10:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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