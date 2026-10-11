Beau Lemmerman Releases 'Heretical Talk,' A Supernatural Mystery Novel About Encounters With A Cursed Serial Killer

Heretical Talk Beau Lemmerman-2

Heretical Talk by Beau Lemmerman Pic 1

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Beau Lemmerman has released Heretical Talk, a cosmic horror novel spanning six decades. The book connects the stories of six people whose encounters with a cursed serial killer called Needless permanently alter their understanding of faith and reality. The novel was created for adult readers drawn to paranormal suspense, psychological horror, supernatural mysteries, and stories about the human search for meaning.Availability and Reader InformationHeretical Talk is available worldwide through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Google Play Books, Ingram, and participating retailers. Readers can also visit the official websiteA Mystery Unfolding Across Six Decades'Heretical Talk' follows victims who survive their encounters with Needless while continuing to carry the damage caused by his crimes and disturbing ideas. His words remain in their minds, leading them to question their beliefs and search for a path back toward the light. Their spiritual journeys gradually reveal a void inhabited by monsters and ancient forces.The book moves between six interconnected tales set from 1964 through 2004. Each narrative introduces a new period, location, and central conflict while contributing clues to the larger mystery surrounding Needless. In 1964, a biker gang of outcasts becomes a town's defense against a shapeshifting demon that wears human skin. Ten years later, a former drug addict training to become a nun hears a confession from Needless that challenges her newfound faith and reveals unsettling truths about the world.Two stories set in 1984 explore danger in very different environments. A retired trucker and his estranged teenage son encounter an ancient species of demons on isolated Umbra Island. Inside a mental institution, an orphaned young patient works with an imprisoned Needless to confront a demon and a dangerous doctor connected to the killer's history.Personal Trauma Meets Reality-Bending TerrorThe scope of the story continues to grow in 1994, when a quantum physicist living with PTSD discovers a mathematical equation that opens a dark dimension older than the universe. The discovery releases chaos throughout his research facility and places the nature of reality under threat. In 2004, another survivor becomes an astronaut aboard a satellite station because he hopes to feel closer to Heaven. From space, he witnesses a nuclear holocaust spreading across Earth.Through these individual experiences, the novel examines faith, loss, estrangement, guilt, and the lasting effects of trauma. The changing periods give each story its own atmosphere, while the mystery of Needless provides a continuous thread."Writing the book started as a means to cope with a tragic loss, then gradually evolved into something deeper. It was a way to deal with my own inner turmoil while reigniting my passion for storytelling. A chance to create, and in the process heal from destruction. Heretical Talk is raw emotion on display, exploring something monstrous from a very human experience," said Beau, author of Heretical Talk. Heretical Talk received a five-star rating from Readers' Favorite. Critics have described the novel as“Unsettling. Unhinged. And just plain brilliant.” Here is a recent article published about the book.Heretical Talk contains elements of supernatural mystery and tells a gritty story filled with psychological dread. It's a story where the poetic brutality of Cormac McCarthy meets the visceral, reality-bending horror of Clive Barker.About the AuthorBeau Alexander Lemmerman began creating and selling fan-fiction comics when he was nine years old. Raised in Upstate New York, he later worked as a freelance writer, editor, and photographer for the Sentinel & Dispatch and the County Public Market Newsletter.His travels across the United States led to varied professional experiences, including work as a bounty hunter and occasional ghostwriter. He currently works as a full-time veterinary biomedical technician in the Puget Sound region. Beau also founded Baal House Books, an independent press and personal creative workshop focused on dark and unusual fiction.

Beau Lemmerman



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Beau Lemmerman Releases 'Heretical Talk,' a Supernatural Mystery Novel About Encounters with a Cursed Serial Killer News Provided By XLIM October 11, 2026, 10:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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