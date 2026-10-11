SOSA Fiori Evolves Into SOSA's, Introducing A New Luxury Lifestyle Destination In Riyadh

Founded by Hessa Alzimami, SOSA'S expands from flowers into luxury gifting, home accessories, and curated collections for contemporary living and hospitality.

- Hessa AlzimamiRIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SOSA Fiori announces its evolution into SOSA'S, marking a new chapter for the Saudi-born brand with an expanded lifestyle offering and a new location in Riyadh. Founded by Hessa Alzimami, a Saudi hospitality and experience design expert and founder of Hessa Events, the brand builds on its established reputation in floral design to introduce a wider world of luxury gifting, home accessories, decorative items, and products created for contemporary hospitality.First established in 2018, SOSA Fiori began with a focus on flowers as a form of personal expression. Through bespoke floral arrangements and thoughtfully designed gifts, the brand developed an approach rooted in aesthetics, detail, and the experience of giving. Its transformation into SOSA'S reflects a broader vision of bringing those same qualities into everyday living, meaningful occasions, and refined hospitality experiences.SOSA'S introduces an expanded portfolio that brings together luxury floral arrangements, curated gifts and hampers, premium chocolates and confections, decorative vases, home accessories, and seasonal collections.Each category has been developed to offer customers a considered selection of products that combine visual appeal, quality, and functionality. From an elegant centrepiece for the home to a carefully assembled gift, the collections reflect an appreciation for the details that make spaces and occasions memorable. The expansion also introduces a stronger focus on specialised corporate gifting and hospitality solutions, offering businesses tailored gifting concepts for executive relationships, corporate occasions, guest experiences, and special celebrations.Alongside its expanded collections, SOSA'S is introducing a new location in Riyadh, creating a destination where customers can explore the brand's evolving approach to luxury living and gifting. The new space brings together floral artistry, home décor, and curated lifestyle products, offering a cohesive experience for customers seeking distinctive pieces for their homes, personal occasions, and professional gifting needs.The expansion comes as Riyadh's lifestyle and hospitality sectors continue to develop, with increasing opportunities for brands that combine design, personalisation, and premium customer experiences. For SOSA'S, the new location represents an opportunity to engage with a wider audience while strengthening its presence within Saudi Arabia's growing luxury lifestyle market.The evolution of SOSA'S draws on Alzimami's more than eight years of experience in Saudi Arabia's hospitality and experience design sector. As the founder of Hessa Events, she has developed an understanding of how thoughtful design, atmosphere, and personal details shape memorable experiences.Her perspectives on hospitality and experience design have been published in Entrepreneur Middle East and profiled in Business Traveller, further establishing her presence within the region's luxury hospitality and entrepreneurial landscape.That expertise forms the foundation of SOSA'S, where hospitality extends beyond events and into products that enrich the spaces people inhabit and the occasions they celebrate."With SOSA Fiori, we began by exploring how flowers could express care, appreciation, and emotion," said Hessa Alzimami, Founder of SOSA'S. "SOSA'S is a natural evolution of that vision. We wanted to create a destination that brings together everything we value about design and hospitality, from the objects we choose for our homes to the gifts we give and the experiences we create for others."With its new identity, expanded collections, and Riyadh location, SOSA'S enters its next chapter as a Saudi luxury lifestyle brand, bringing a refined perspective to home accessories, gifting, and contemporary hospitality.About SOSA'SEstablished in 2018 as SOSA Fiori, SOSA'S is a Saudi luxury lifestyle brand founded by Hessa Alzimami, a hospitality and experience design expert and founder of Hessa Events. Originally specialising in bespoke floral design, the brand has evolved to offer a curated selection of flowers, luxury gifts and hampers, chocolates and confections, home accessories, decorative objects, and specialised corporate gifting solutions. With a new location in Riyadh, SOSA'S brings together design, craftsmanship, and hospitality to create distinctive products and gifting experiences for contemporary living.

Ameer albahouth

Arbaaa Media

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SOSA Fiori Evolves into SOSA'S, Introducing a New Luxury Lifestyle Destination in Riyadh News Provided By Arbaaa Media October 11, 2026, 10:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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