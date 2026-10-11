Fairpoint: Rahul-Priyanka's Aggressive Street Shows In Oppn's Power Game

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) It has been amusing to watch how the Gandhi siblings have been conducting themselves of late. From elbowing and pushing police personnel to dangling from a bus, they seem to have suddenly discovered a more aggressive style of politics.

Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party have rarely been respectful in their words about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM has long been a target of the Gandhis and other Congress leaders, who have often used the harshest language against him. Now, the confrontation has moved beyond words. They are taking to the streets, getting into scuffles with police personnel, attempting to enter government offices, lying on roads and shouting at security personnel. This resembles the CJP style of protest, which was first witnessed in July, following which the then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.

But there is more to this street aggression than what meets the eye. Congress is not just fighting the BJP on the streets. It is also trying to establish its position within the Opposition, where several leaders have their own ambitions and political bases. With the BJP firmly occupying the number one position in national politics, the battle for number two is becoming increasingly interesting.

Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, but that does not automatically make the Congress the undisputed leader of the Opposition camp. There are regional leaders who have built their own political bases and are not necessarily willing to play second fiddle to the Gandhis.

Take Arvind Kejriwal, for instance. The AAP chief has his own style of politics and has repeatedly positioned himself as a challenger to the BJP. During the CJP-led protest in July, Kejriwal and other AAP leaders backed the agitation at Jantar Mantar, while the Congress organised its own protest on the NEET issue.

And, in the latest protest against the Election Commission, the AAP did not attend the recent Congress-led Opposition meeting and march to President Droupadi Murmu. This absence is significant in the context of the Congress' attempt to take the lead in the Opposition camp.

While Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are trying to keep Congress at the centre of the political conversation, Kejriwal has his own political identity and calculations to protect. The two parties may share opposition to the BJP on several issues, but that does not mean they will always stand together on every political platform.

Akhilesh Yadav, too, has his own political calculations. The Samajwadi Party chief is preparing for the 2027 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, where his party has a much stronger organisational presence than Congress. He joined Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders in the recent march towards the Election Commission, but his immediate political priority remains Uttar Pradesh. Congress may want to project itself as the national face of the Opposition, but Akhilesh Yadav cannot afford to ignore his own state-level ambitions.

This is where the competition becomes interesting. Rahul Gandhi wants to lead the national Opposition campaign, Kejriwal wants to retain his independent political identity, and Akhilesh Yadav has to protect and expand his own political space. Other regional leaders have their own ambitions as well. They may come together to protest against the government, but when it comes to leadership, seat-sharing and the next election, each party has its own interests to protect.

The Gandhi siblings, therefore, have reasons to remain in the spotlight. Street protests provide an opportunity to project themselves as fighters, take on the government directly and keep Congress at the centre of the political conversation. The cameras capture every confrontation, and social media ensures that the images travel far beyond the site of the protest.

There is, of course, nothing wrong with political leaders taking to the streets. Protests are an essential part of democracy, and opposition parties have every right to question the government, challenge its decisions and demand accountability. But a protest does not automatically become more effective simply because it is louder, more aggressive or produces better television footage. The question is what these demonstrations eventually achieve for Congress or the wider Opposition.

The latest bypoll results have shown that Congress still has a long way to go. It lost the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam, which it had won previously, while the BJP registered significant victories in Assam and West Bengal. These results do not settle allegations of vote theft, but they do underline the political challenge before Congress. It has to do more than keep an issue alive through protests; it must also convince voters and build electoral support.

Politics in the country has never lacked drama. Leaders have courted arrest, staged sit-ins, marched to government offices and confronted the police for decades. What has changed is the speed with which every moment becomes a clip for social media. A political argument that takes several minutes to explain can be reduced to a few seconds of elbowing, pushing or dangling from a vehicle. The more dramatic the scene, the greater its chances of going viral.

The Gandhi siblings, too, seem to have fallen for the temptation to turn political protest into theatre. But there is a difference between being seen fighting for a cause and actually making progress. A viral moment can bring attention overnight, but political credibility takes much longer to build.

With seven states scheduled to go to the polls in 2027, the competition within the Opposition is likely to intensify. Uttar Pradesh will be particularly important, given the Samajwadi Party's position and Congress' desire to expand its political space. Punjab and Goa will test the AAP, while other parties will have their own electoral battles to fight. Each will want to demonstrate its relevance, claim a larger role and ensure that it is not pushed to the margins.

So, the street action is unlikely to stop soon. There will be more protests, more confrontations and plenty of opportunities for dramatic visuals. The question is whether all this will help the Opposition build a common political alternative or simply intensify the competition among its own leaders.

With the competition for the number two position getting fiercer, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi may have plenty more street action in store. Kejriwal, Akhilesh and other Opposition leaders will also be looking to protect their own political space. But the ultimate test of political strength comes from the people.

Liking, disliking or reposting a reel is one thing; pressing the button in the voting booth is quite another. When that moment comes, it is the voters, not the cameras or social media, who have the final say.

(Deepika Bhan can be contacted at...)