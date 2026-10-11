Viral Videos Show Deadly Japan Festival Accidents That Killed Two Men

Two men were killed and several others injured after massive traditional festival floats overturned during local celebrations in Osaka Prefecture, Japan, on Saturday. The two separate accidents occurred in the cities of Izumisano and Izumiotsu. Police are investigating the circumstances behind both the incidents. The victims were helping to keep the floats upright when they lost their balance while turning at intersections. The accidents were captured in videos circulating on social media, leaving viewers shocked by the dangerous moments.

【動画】だんじりが横転し複数人が下敷きに 1人の死亡確認 大阪・泉佐野市 泉佐野のだんじり祭りで9人搬送、1人死亡との情報

>目逸らしてる子いるけど何か見えてしまったんか? エリー(ラビット速報管理人)フォロバ100中 (@elly_rabisoku) October 10, 2026

大阪でだんじり横転相次ぐ 「たかり」役の2人が死亡、計16人搬送(※動画あり) 本日10日、だんじり祭りで横転、死亡事故が相次いだ

泉佐野市(長滝交差点・午前11時頃)

- たかり役の会社役員男性(51)=泉佐野市=が下敷きになり死亡

- 10〜50代の男性8人が病院搬送

泉大津市(宮町交差点・午後1時20分頃)

- たかり役の会社員男性(48)=和泉市=が下敷きになり死亡

- 10〜60代の男性計9人が病院搬送(命に別状なし)

両件とも「やりまわし」(勢いよく右折する見せ場)中に発生。死者はいずれもバランスを取る役「たかり役」で計2名、搬送は計16人。

一本目の動画が泉佐野の事故で、二本目の動画が泉大津の事故

- エリー(ラビット速報管理人)フォロバ100中 (@elly_rabisoku) October 10, 2026

How did the fatal accidents happen?

In Izumisano, a danjiri float overturned while making a right turn at an intersection at around 10.55 am. The accident killed a 51-year-old company executive from the city, according to a report by The Japan Times. Seven other male participants were injured, some of them seriously, according to Osaka Prefectural Police.

A second accident occurred in Izumiotsu at around 1.20 pm. A float overturned after turning right at an intersection, killing a 48-year-old corporate worker from neighbouring Izumi city. Nine male participants suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said no spectators were injured in either incident. The authorities are investigating the accidents to establish exactly what caused the floats to overturn.

What is danjiri festival?

Danjiri festivals are traditional Japanese celebrations featuring large wooden floats pulled through streets by teams of participants. The floats are around four metres tall and weigh approximately four tonnes.

One of the festival's main attractions is yarimawashi, a manoeuvre in which participants pull a float around a corner at speed. The dramatic turn requires coordination and control, but the weight and momentum of the structure can make it dangerous.

During both accidents, the men who died were positioned beside the floats, helping to prevent them from overturning.

Viral videos trigger reactions online

Videos showing the floats overturning have prompted expressions of grief and concern on social media. Many viewers offered condolences to the victims' families and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

One user commented that the turn had been taken too sharply, while another described the incident as a tragedy. Others questioned the risks involved in the festival's high-speed manoeuvres.

'Safety must always come before tradition', one social media user wrote while expressing sympathy for the victims and their families.

The two deaths have brought renewed attention to the risks faced by participants in traditional festivals involving heavy moving structures. As police investigate both accidents, the incidents have left festivalgoers and online viewers mourning the loss of two lives in a single day.