Conor Lundy Wins Eversource Hartford Marathon In Debut Race, Rachel Schilkowsky Wins Second Straight In Hartford
Eversource Hartford Marathon back-to-back winner Rachel Schilkowsky also won the race in 2018
2026 Eversource Hartford Marathon winner Conor Lundy
Nearly 11,000 participants signed up for the 2026 Eversource Hartford Marathon, Half Marathon, Charity 5K & Team Relay
Christopher Collet wins Eversource Hartford Half Marathon, and Anna Oeser wins second consecutive half, setting new course record
HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In the 33rd running of the Eversource Hartford Marathon on Saturday, October 10, New England Finest's athletes swept the top three positions.
Rachel Schilkowsky of Providence, RI, secured a back-to-back win and Conor Lundy of Bronxville, NY, won in his marathon debut. The Hartford Marathon Foundation, together with New England Runner magazine, has supported regional competitors through the New England's Finest program for 18 years, awarding extra money to qualifying elite finishers.
Top five Eversource Hartford Marathon finishers:
2:17:39 Conor Lundy, 28, of Bronxville, NY
2:18:00 Claudio Rocha, 26, of Peabody, MA
2:18:40 Mark Hegarty, 32, of Manchester, CT
2:20:36 Chris Lepore, 24, of West Hartford, CT
2:21:14 Samuel Whittaker, 25, of Niantic, CT
Top five Eversource Hartford Marathon female finishers:
2:33:54 Rachel Schilkowsky, 34, of Providence, RI
2:38:52 Mira Records, 34, of Middletown, CT
2:43:53 Karen Bertasso of Selkirk, NY
2:46:48 Annika Hildebrandt of Cambridge, MA
2:48:40 Breanna Gaster of Cambridge, MA
New York City's Anna Oeser, formerly of Brookfield, won the Eversource Hartford Half Marathon for a second straight year, setting a new course record. Christopher Collet of Cranston, RI, won the overall.
Top five Eversource Hartford Half Marathon finishers:
1:04:02 Christopher Collet, 25, of Cranston, RI
1:05:43 Jordan Daniel, 31, of Lake Grove, NY
1:05:50 Grant O'Connor, 29, of West Hartford, CT
1:06:04 Ryan Jara, 39, of Gorham, ME
1:06:16 Jacob Lehmann Duke, 24, of Lebanon, NH
Top five Eversource Hartford Half Marathon female finishers:
1:11:13 Anna Oeser, 27, of New York, NY
1:15:35 Alexandra Ross, 26, of Brookline, MA
1:16:13 Chloe Trudel, 22, of Amherst, NH
1:16:53 Brooke Morabito, 25, of South Windsor, CT
1:17:07 Emilee Risteen, 31, of Derry, NH
In the Charity 5K at the Eversource Hartford Marathon, Jonathan Volpe of Naugatuck set a new course record in 14:49, and Angela Kaiser of New Haven won for a second straight year, with a time of 17:07. Max Aronow of Bloomfield place second in 15:33 and Ryan Kittredge of Arlington, MA, took third in 15:39. Alyssa Natario of Glastonbury place second in the women's race in 17:31 and Rebecca Carusone of Waterford took third in 17:32.
For complete results and division winners of the 2026 Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon and the Charity 5K race, please visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">/eversource-hartford-marathon/#results
Local restaurants and retailers welcomed race participants and supporters throughout the region. Everything from small businesses and services to national companies and vendors supported event sponsorships at various levels, helping to attract race participants from across the US and drive regional economic boost.
Thousands of runners committed to fundraise on behalf of causes and the 28 Official Charities of the 2026 Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon. Leading up to the 2026 event, more than $9.8 million has been raised for local and national charities through the event. Official Charities include:
Achilles International-Connecticut*
Dog Star Rescue*
2-4-1 Sports
Alzheimer's Association-Connecticut
Bear's Foundation (Linked 4 Life)
Bhadra Water Safety Foundation
Community Partners in Action
Connecticut Children's Foundation
Donate Life Connecticut
For All Ages
Girls on the Run Greater Connecticut
Hartford Behavioral Health
Hartford Hospital
Megan Schulman Memorial Foundation
Miracle League of Northern Connecticut
New England Women in Energy and the Environment
New Horizons Domestic Violence Services
Next Girl Up
Postpartum Support Intl, CT Chapter
Project Purple
Ron Foley Foundation
Ronald McDonald House of Connecticut and Western Massachusetts
SUN Scholars Inc.
Susan G. Komen
The Riley Farm Rescue
The Salvation Army
Tommy Fund for Childhood Cancer
Waterbury Promise, Inc.
*2026 premier charities
Please visit , Facebook at HMF Events or Instagram at HMF_Events to learn more. The 34th running of the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon will take place on Saturday, October 9, 2027.
Elizabeth Cowles
Hartford Marathon Foundation
+1 860-770-4622
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