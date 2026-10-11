Conor Lundy Wins Eversource Hartford Marathon In Debut Race, Rachel Schilkowsky Wins Second Straight In Hartford

Eversource Hartford Marathon back-to-back winner Rachel Schilkowsky also won the race in 2018

2026 Eversource Hartford Marathon winner Conor Lundy

Nearly 11,000 participants signed up for the 2026 Eversource Hartford Marathon, Half Marathon, Charity 5K & Team Relay

Christopher Collet wins Eversource Hartford Half Marathon, and Anna Oeser wins second consecutive half, setting new course record

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In the 33rd running of the Eversource Hartford Marathon on Saturday, October 10, New England Finest's athletes swept the top three positions.

Rachel Schilkowsky of Providence, RI, secured a back-to-back win and Conor Lundy of Bronxville, NY, won in his marathon debut. The Hartford Marathon Foundation, together with New England Runner magazine, has supported regional competitors through the New England's Finest program for 18 years, awarding extra money to qualifying elite finishers.

Top five Eversource Hartford Marathon finishers:

2:17:39 Conor Lundy, 28, of Bronxville, NY

2:18:00 Claudio Rocha, 26, of Peabody, MA

2:18:40 Mark Hegarty, 32, of Manchester, CT

2:20:36 Chris Lepore, 24, of West Hartford, CT

2:21:14 Samuel Whittaker, 25, of Niantic, CT

Top five Eversource Hartford Marathon female finishers:

2:33:54 Rachel Schilkowsky, 34, of Providence, RI

2:38:52 Mira Records, 34, of Middletown, CT

2:43:53 Karen Bertasso of Selkirk, NY

2:46:48 Annika Hildebrandt of Cambridge, MA

2:48:40 Breanna Gaster of Cambridge, MA

New York City's Anna Oeser, formerly of Brookfield, won the Eversource Hartford Half Marathon for a second straight year, setting a new course record. Christopher Collet of Cranston, RI, won the overall.

Top five Eversource Hartford Half Marathon finishers:

1:04:02 Christopher Collet, 25, of Cranston, RI

1:05:43 Jordan Daniel, 31, of Lake Grove, NY

1:05:50 Grant O'Connor, 29, of West Hartford, CT

1:06:04 Ryan Jara, 39, of Gorham, ME

1:06:16 Jacob Lehmann Duke, 24, of Lebanon, NH

Top five Eversource Hartford Half Marathon female finishers:

1:11:13 Anna Oeser, 27, of New York, NY

1:15:35 Alexandra Ross, 26, of Brookline, MA

1:16:13 Chloe Trudel, 22, of Amherst, NH

1:16:53 Brooke Morabito, 25, of South Windsor, CT

1:17:07 Emilee Risteen, 31, of Derry, NH

In the Charity 5K at the Eversource Hartford Marathon, Jonathan Volpe of Naugatuck set a new course record in 14:49, and Angela Kaiser of New Haven won for a second straight year, with a time of 17:07. Max Aronow of Bloomfield place second in 15:33 and Ryan Kittredge of Arlington, MA, took third in 15:39. Alyssa Natario of Glastonbury place second in the women's race in 17:31 and Rebecca Carusone of Waterford took third in 17:32.

For complete results and division winners of the 2026 Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon and the Charity 5K race, please visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">/eversource-hartford-marathon/#results

Local restaurants and retailers welcomed race participants and supporters throughout the region. Everything from small businesses and services to national companies and vendors supported event sponsorships at various levels, helping to attract race participants from across the US and drive regional economic boost.

Thousands of runners committed to fundraise on behalf of causes and the 28 Official Charities of the 2026 Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon. Leading up to the 2026 event, more than $9.8 million has been raised for local and national charities through the event. Official Charities include:

Achilles International-Connecticut*

Dog Star Rescue*

2-4-1 Sports

Alzheimer's Association-Connecticut

Bear's Foundation (Linked 4 Life)

Bhadra Water Safety Foundation

Community Partners in Action

Connecticut Children's Foundation

Donate Life Connecticut

For All Ages

Girls on the Run Greater Connecticut

Hartford Behavioral Health

Hartford Hospital

Megan Schulman Memorial Foundation

Miracle League of Northern Connecticut

New England Women in Energy and the Environment

New Horizons Domestic Violence Services

Next Girl Up

Postpartum Support Intl, CT Chapter

Project Purple

Ron Foley Foundation

Ronald McDonald House of Connecticut and Western Massachusetts

SUN Scholars Inc.

Susan G. Komen

The Riley Farm Rescue

The Salvation Army

Tommy Fund for Childhood Cancer

Waterbury Promise, Inc.

*2026 premier charities

Please visit , Facebook at HMF Events or Instagram at HMF_Events to learn more. The 34th running of the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon will take place on Saturday, October 9, 2027.



Elizabeth Cowles

Hartford Marathon Foundation

+1 860-770-4622

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Conor Lundy Wins Eversource Hartford Marathon in Debut Race, Rachel Schilkowsky Wins Second Straight in Hartford News Provided By CJ Public Relations October 11, 2026, 10:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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