When Amitabh Bachchan Revealed That Deepika Padukone Eats Every 3 Minutes

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan once revealed that actress Deepika Padukone eats something every 3 minutes.

As Big B hosted Deepika and filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', Amitabh decided to shed light on Deepika's 'regular eating schedule '.

He shared, "Normally, a person has three meals in a day - breakfast, lunch and dinner. I have experienced that she [Deepika] eats every three minutes."

"Every three minutes, someone gets food for her in a bowl, and she never asks me if I want some too," Big B added.

Deepika immediately countered him, revealing that her version of the conversation was a bit different.

The 'Bajirao Mastani' actress shared, "Whenever I would open my dabba, Amit ji would come and ask me again and again what I am eating."

Reacting to this in a hilarious manner, Amitabh said, "Lying is not permitted on this show!"

Farah also pitched in, sharing her views on Deepika's food preferences. Revealing the secret behind their successful professional association, the 'Main Hoon Na' maker said, "This is why Deepika Padukone works with me, since I get her food from home."

While they were on the subject, Big B complained that Farah had never shared her homemade biryani with him. Responding to this, Farah explained to the veteran actor that biryani was not prepared for vegetarians at her home.

"Sir, at my home there is no Biryani preparation for vegetarians. There is only Veg Pulao," Farah said.

Refreshing your memory, Deepika made her big screen debut with Farah Khan's 'Om Shanti Om' opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Additionally, Deepika shared screen space with Amitabh in Shoojit Sircar's 'Piku', which also featured late Irrfan Khan in a crucial role.

Released in the cinema halls on 8 May 2015, 'Piku' garnered critical acclaim, with viewers lauding the performances for Big B, Deepika and Irrfan.