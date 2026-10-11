Vitamin D Deficiency: 5 Common Signs Of Vitamin D Deficiency Check Here

Vitamin D Deficiency: Studies suggest that 80% of Indians suffer from Vitamin D deficiency even though we belong to a tropical climate zone and it is sunny almost all year round in most parts of the country

Studies reveal that over 80 percent of Indians face Vitamin D deficiency. We experience plenty of sunlight throughout the year, but this health issue remains extremely common across the country.

Indoor lifestyles, heavy sunscreen use, and air pollution block essential UVB rays. Wearing clothes that cover the entire body also stops sunlight absorption. Vitamin D plays a major role in calcium absorption, bone health, immunity, and mood regulation.

Low Vitamin D levels lead to bone weakness, fatigue, muscle pain, and poor immunity. Severe deficiency causes rickets in children and osteomalacia in adults. You must watch out for these common warning signs.

You might feel constantly tired or sluggish even after getting enough sleep. Vitamin D deficiency directly causes this endless fatigue, muscle weakness, and body pain. Your body needs this vitamin to keep your energy levels up.

Vitamin D helps your body absorb calcium properly. Low levels of this vitamin cause a deep, dull ache in your bones. You will mostly feel this pain in your lower back, hips, and ribs.

Vitamin D deficiency heavily affects your muscle function. You might experience muscle weakness in your legs, frequent cramps, or difficulty while climbing stairs. Low calcium levels from this deficiency can also cause a tingling sensation around your mouth or limbs.

Vitamin D plays a crucial role in building a strong immune system. Low levels reduce your body's ability to fight off viruses and bacteria. You will catch colds or respiratory infections very easily if you lack this vitamin.

Low sunlight exposure often links to depression symptoms and mood swings. Vitamin D deficiency directly affects your mental health and stress levels. Taking proper Vitamin D supplements can help reduce these depressive symptoms.