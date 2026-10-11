Director Bradley Elliot Norton on the set of Sundowning

Idaho-set horror feature "Sundowning" secures Light of Day Award ahead of planned 2028 international release.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Alexa Rose Foundation has officially honored Boise-area filmmaker, Bradley Elliot Norton, with a Light of Day Award. The grant invests in artists who not only push aesthetic boundaries but are primed for a national audience. Norton's winning project, the feature film titled Sundowning, is an Idaho-set horror film that follows a vampire with dementia. The movie aims to terrify audiences while exploring loss, identity, and the isolation of old age.“The whole team is excited,” Norton said.“We've been working toward this project for a long time, and the Light of Day Award is just the boost we need.”With production already underway, the bulk of filming is scheduled for Summer 2027 and an international release is set for 2028. Before then, Sundowning is seeking to raise additional funds through their nonprofit partner, Travel Alliance of Idaho. For those looking to donate or become involved in the project, the film has launched a GiveButter page.About Bradley Elliot NortonCo-owner of Boise production company LowerGentry Studios, Norton is known for tackling weighty themes with nerve and authenticity. His work has been recognized across the Northwest and his last feature, Stockton to Table Rock, is currently streaming internationally.About the Alexa Rose FoundationThe Foundation supports the work of individual artists and advances the work of transformative arts leaders, building their capacity to grow opportunities for others in our artistic community.

Bradley E Norton

LowerGentry Studios

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Boise Film Project Wins Alexa Rose Foundation Grant News Provided By LowerGentry Studios October 11, 2026, 10:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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