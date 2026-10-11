HIYD is hear to smash the smart watch industry in pieces

The beauty of hidden innovation

HIYD is the new men's must have accessory

Bringing subscription-free health tracking under the watch you already wear.

- Salah BatroukhSAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HIYD to Unveil Gen 2 Caseback Health Sensor at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026The startup, part of this year's Startup Battlefield 200, will demonstrate the 2.7mm sensor mounted on a 2M$ Patek Philippe Nautilus ref. 5711/1A-018 during the October 13 to 15 conference in San Francisco.HIYD, a health technology startup based in the San Francisco Bay Area and Toronto, will unveil the second generation of its biometric sensor at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 in San Francisco, October 13 to 15. The company was selected for the conference's Startup Battlefield 200 program.The HIYD sensor attaches to the caseback of a traditional watch and records sleep, heart rate, recovery and stress data. The product is aimed at people who wear mechanical or quartz watches and currently wear a second device, such as a smartwatch or fitness band, to track their health.During the conference, HIYD will display the Gen 2 sensor mounted on a Patek Philippe Nautilus ref. 5711/1A-018 with a Tiffany & Co. blue dial. The reference was produced in a limited run of 170 pieces in 2021 to mark Tiffany & Co.'s 170th anniversary. One example sold at Phillips in New York in December 2021 for $6.5 million. The watch on display is on loan from a private collector who has asked to remain anonymous.Product details:HIYD Gen 2 is an optical sensor measuring 2.7mm thick and 25mm across. It's held to the caseback by a soft silicone microsuction pad and doesn't use adhesive or magnets. According to the company, the sensor is compatible with approximately 95% of watch casebacks and can be removed without leaving residue. When the watch is taken off, for example during sleep or exercise, the sensor can be moved to an included fabric band, the SoftBand.The device is sold as a one-time purchase and doesn't require a subscription to access data.“I've spent my career designing hardware at companies like Apple and Tesla, and for a lot of that time my own watches were sitting in a box,” said Salah Batroukh, founder and CEO of HIYD.“Nobody should have to choose between something made by a watchmaker and a device that tells them how they slept.”On the decision not to charge a subscription, Batroukh said:“You shouldn't have to have a subscription to track your basic health.”Pilot program and validation:Earlier in 2026, HIYD ran a pilot of its first-generation sensor with a small group of users to test fit and comfort across different watches and wrists. The Gen 2 design incorporates feedback from that pilot. Validation of the sensor's data against ECG is currently underway with pilot users.Team and upcoming events:HIYD is backed by Antler. Its founding team includes members who previously worked at Apple, Tesla and Y Combinator, as well as at medical device company Synaptive Medical. Following Disrupt, the company will exhibit at WatchTime Düsseldorf and Micro Praha. HIYD Gen 2 is scheduled to launch on Kickstarter in November 2026.

Alex Sabour

Hiyd Inc

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HIYD will debut its second-generation biometric sensor at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 as part of the Startup Battlefield 200 News Provided By Hiyd Inc October 11, 2026, 10:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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