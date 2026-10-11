Cyrus Broacha Feels Farah Khan's Cook Dilip Is 'A Fraud': His Heart Is Not In It

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan's cook, Dilip, became a household name after Farah's YouTube channel became popular.

Dilip has managed to win numerous hearts with his natural sense of humour and constant banter with Farah. However, comedian and actor Cyrus Broacha seems to have a different opinion of Dilip.

Cyrus shared that over time, Dilip's appearance in the vlogs has started to look more scripted, and it seems like he is acting all the time and his heart is not in it.

Cyrus revealed that he finds Dilip irritating and also a 'fraud'.

Speaking to actor and improviser Shantanu Anam on his YouTube talk show, 'Cyrus Says', he shared, "I don't like that guy. He irritates me. He is like acting all the time now. The first couple of times he was nice; otherwise he looks like a fraud to me. I think Farah feeds him the lines and then he says whatever he wants. Sometimes I feel his heart is not in it. He is overrated."

Although Shantanu expressed his support for Dilip, saying, "You are the only person in the world who doesn't like Dilip. Dilip is lovable and sweet."

Dilip and Farah keep on entertaining the netizens with their vlogs, where they visit celebs at their houses for some home-cooked meals and unheard tales.

Back in 2025, Farah appeared on actress Soha Ali Khan's YouTube channel and shared that she has helped Dilip pay off his debts and also build a house in his hometown in Bihar.

The 'Om Shanti Om' maker further disclosed that Dilip has also enrolled his kids in an English-medium school.

Farah had shared, "He had a lot of debt, I don't know from where, so one year has gone by just paying off his debt and telling him that he cannot take a loan on interest anymore because whatever I am giving him is going down a well. So I have cleared all his debts, and now he's building his house. I am trying to get many brands involved so that we give him the house for free."