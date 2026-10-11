METSCCO Chooses IFS Cloud With Industrial AI To Modernize Complex Industrial Operations

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced that METSCCO Heavy Steel Industries (METSCCO), a leading provider of industrial infrastructure has chosen IFS Cloud embedded with IFS to strengthen its digital transformation strategy. This strategic move will modernize business operations, streamline manufacturing processes and support the company's continued growth across Saudi Arabia and the wider region. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The implementation of IFS Cloud will provide METSCCO with a single, integrated platform spanning enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing, supply chain, finance, project management, quality management, and maintenance operations. The solution was selected for its strong capabilities in engineer-to-order (ETO) manufacturing, project-based operations, asset and maintenance management, and its ability to provide a unified foundation for managing critical business functions.

Rahul Misra, SVP & Managing Director – Middle East and Africa at IFS said,“METSCCO is focused on its commitment to customer service as well as strengthening business operations. Their choice to implement IFS Cloud which has vital Industrial AI within its architecture will help strengthen production planning, optimize resource utilization, improve supply chain coordination and enhance project execution. IFS is proud to be part of the modernization of one of the Kingdom's leading manufacturers that delivers complex industrial projects.”

Eng Abdullah Al Sabhan, CEO and Vice Chairman at METSCCO said,“Industrial needs are ever changing, and it is important for us to stay ahead of the curve. IFS Cloud helps us unify our assets, operations and service. Having our engineering, projects, procurement, manufacturing and finance on a single platform makes it even stronger for an engineer-to-order organization like ours. The ability to help us work within our own parameters, rather than for us having to adapt to a provided ERP was one of the highlights of the IFS Cloud solution. Moreover, IFS Industrial AI provides us with real-time operational input that helps us to make timely decisions with auditable action for our esteemed customers.”

IFS is developed to help organizations plan investment, manage complex operations and deliver a higher level of customer service across the full lifecycle. Complex supply chains in asset heavy industries are important, while delivery of the data connected to an asset is critical to its longevity. What IFS does, is that it helps organizations not only plan on operating in today's world but also helps them plan for the future.

IFS has it's Middle East headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with strong investments in the region. Over the years the company has been gaining traction and building a strong customer base across its core focus industries including manufacturing, energy, utilities and services, aviation and defense, transport, and construction and engineering.