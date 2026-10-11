Delhi Police: Video Of 'Resigned SI' Joining Protest Is Misleading

Delhi Police debunks fake SI video

Delhi Police on Sunday said a video being recirculated on social media, in which an individual falsely claims to be a Sub Inspector who recently resigned from service to join the ongoing protest, was misleading and being circulated with“malicious intent”.

In a clarification posted on X, Delhi Police said verification of its records revealed no Sub Inspector matching the details claimed in the video.“A video is being recirculated on social media in which an individual falsely claims to be a Delhi Police Sub Inspector who recently resigned from service to join the ongoing protest. Verification of Delhi Police records has revealed no Sub Inspector matching the details claimed in the video. The claim is therefore unverified and misleading,” police said.

Clarification A video is being recirculated on social media in which an individual falsely claims to be a Delhi Police Sub Inspector who recently resigned from service to join the ongoing protest. Verification of Delhi Police records has revealed no Sub Inspector matching the details claimed in the video. The claim is therefore unverified and misleading. Legal action will be taken as per law against those found responsible for creating or circulating misleading content. Delhi Police had already issued a clarification on this matter on 24 July 2026, and this time the same video is again being circulated with the malicious intent. The public is advised to rely only on verified official information and refrain from sharing unverified claims. @LtGovDelhi #DPUpdates - Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 11, 2026

The police said it had already issued a clarification on the matter on July 24, 2026, adding that the same video was being circulated again with malicious intent.“Delhi Police had already issued a clarification on this matter on 24 July 2026, and this time the same video is again being circulated with the malicious intent,” Delhi Police wrote on X.

Legal action will be taken as per law against those found responsible for creating or circulating misleading content, Delhi Police said. The police also advised the public to rely only on verified official information and refrain from sharing unverified claims.

Police take action on assault video

In a separate post, Delhi Police said it had taken suo motu cognisance of a video circulating on social media that purportedly showed four men assaulting a male protester. The police station at Kamla Market acted promptly and initiated legal proceedings. All four individuals involved have been identified and traced, while further legal action is underway in accordance with the law, the police said.

In a post on X, Delhi police wrote,“All four individuals involved have been identified and traced. Further legal action is underway in accordance with the law.”

POLICE ACTION Taking suo motu cognizance of a video circulating on social media showing four men allegedly assaulting a male protester, Delhi Police, PS Kamla Market, acted promptly and initiated legal proceedings. All four individuals involved have been identified and traced. Further legal action is underway in accordance with the law. Delhi Police remains committed to taking appropriate action against incidents of violence and ensuring that complaints of such nature are dealt with promptly. #DPUpdates - Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 11, 2026

Delhi Police reiterated its commitment to taking appropriate action against incidents of violence and ensuring that complaints of such nature are dealt with promptly.

Protest leads to stone-pelting

Meanwhile, according to Delhi Police, a crowd resorted to stone-pelting in the Connaught Place area on Saturday while police were dispersing it. A police personnel member was injured after stone-pelting was reported in the Connaught Place area of the national capital during the protest.

According to Delhi Police officials, the incident took place near Baba Kharak Singh Marg when security personnel were attempting to disperse and remove the agitators gathered in the area. The protest was called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)