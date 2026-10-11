SC Order On Delhi Protest Curbs Restores Faith In Justice: Kapil Sibal

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal on Sunday welcomed the Supreme Court's order in connection with the restrictions imposed in Delhi amid protests, saying it restores faith in the country's justice system.“We are deeply grateful to the Supreme Court for having passed an order that restores faith among professionals in the system of justice in this country,” Sibal said.

Supreme Court's Interim Directions

The Supreme Court has ordered no detentions, traffic or metro restrictions except as per law. The court passed interim directions -- Free movement of people in the city shall be permitted, subject to traffic regulations. The requirement for the imposition of barricades shall be reviewed, keeping in mind law and order. Internet facilities shall remain undisturbed.

A bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the directions while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the government crackdown and detention of demonstrators by the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces during protests in the national capital on October 10, alongside a contempt plea alleging wilful disobedience of court orders.

Court Orders on Movement and Access to Justice

Highlighting the fundamental right to peaceful movement, the apex court ordered that smooth movement of people across the national capital must be facilitated within the bounds of the law. "Smooth movement of people in the city shall be permitted in accordance with law. There shall be no illegal detention, particularly of peaceful, unarmed assemblages of people, beyond the area where Section 163 BNSS is in operation," the bench stated. Addressing the restrictions placed in the vicinity of the top court, the bench directed: "We have been informed that a notice under Section 163 has been imposed in and around the Supreme Court. We direct the authorities to take down the restriction so that there is no apprehension of access to justice with regard to ingress and egress to the Supreme Court."

The top Court said, "Smooth movement of people in the city shall be permitted in accordance with law. There shall be no illegal detention, particularly of peaceful, unarmed assemblages of people, beyond the area where Section 163 BNSS is in operation. We have been informed that a notice under Section 163 has been imposed in and around the Supreme Court. We direct the authorities to take down the restriction so that there is no apprehension of access to justice with regard to ingress and egress to the Supreme Court."

Contempt Plea to be Heard

The Court agreed to seek a response to the plea seeking contempt action for alleged wilful disobedience of its orders directing the authorities to shut various civic services, including trains, metro services and internet services. (ANI)

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