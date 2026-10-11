(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Creech and Staff Sgt. Michael Saltos, wheeled vehicle mechanics assigned to Delta Battery, 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, conduct maintenance checks on an M1083A2 Light Medium Tactical Vehicle in Milton, Florida, Oct. 10, 2026. The Bradenton-based unit conducts vehicle maintenance in support of Florida National Guard operations following Hurricane Isaias. (Army National Guard photo by Spc. Nyesha Louima)

Date Taken: 10.10.2026 Date Posted: 10.11.2026 04:34 Photo ID: 10004971 VIRIN: 261010-Z-OW673-1005 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.34 MB Location: FLORIDA, US

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Florida National Guard Soldiers Maintain Vehicle... News Provided By Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office October 11, 2026, 09:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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