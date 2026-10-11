(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: U.S. Army Spc. Michael Ceglia, an Avenger crewmember assigned to Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, provides security and directs traffic alongside deputies from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office in Santa Rosa County, Florida, Oct. 10, 2026. The operation supports traffic control and security efforts in communities affected by Hurricane Isaias.

Date Taken: 10.10.2026 Date Posted: 10.11.2026 04:41 Photo ID: 10004948 VIRIN: 261010-A-LH704-6940 Resolution: 5538x3692 Size: 5.84 MB Location: NAVARRE, FLORIDA, US

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Florida National Guard assists Santa Rosa Sherriffs News Provided By Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office October 11, 2026, 09:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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