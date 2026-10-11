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202Nd RED HORSE Assists With Hurricane Relief B-Roll


Date: 2026-10-11 06:01:23

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

U.S. Air Force airmen assigned to the Florida Air National Guard's 202nd RED HORSE Squadron clear roadways during hurricane response operations in Santa Rosa County, Florida, Oct. 10, 2026. The squadron deployed to the Florida Panhandle ahead of Hurricane Isaias to support disaster relief efforts, including debris removal and roadway clearance.

VIDEO INFO
Date Taken: 10.10.2026
Date Posted: 10.11.2026 05:00
Category: B-Roll
Video ID: 1026097
VIRIN: 261010-F-IM903-7291
Filename: DOD_112050324
Length: 00:00:40
Location: FLORIDA, US
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Downloads: 1
High-Res. Downloads: 1

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This work, 202nd RED HORSE Assists with Hurricane Relief B-Roll, by SSgt Maria Rella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on /about/copyright.

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202nd RED HORSE Assists with Hurricane Relief B-Roll News Provided By Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office October 11, 2026, 09:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:


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Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

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