(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) U.S. Air Force airmen assigned to the Florida Air National Guard's 202nd RED HORSE Squadron clear roadways during hurricane response operations in Santa Rosa County, Florida, Oct. 10, 2026. The squadron deployed to the Florida Panhandle ahead of Hurricane Isaias to support disaster relief efforts, including debris removal and roadway clearance. VIDEO INFO

Date Taken: 10.10.2026 Date Posted: 10.11.2026 05:00 Category: B-Roll Video ID: 1026097 VIRIN: 261010-F-IM903-7291 Filename: DOD_112050324 Length: 00:00:40 Location: FLORIDA, US

Video Analytics

Downloads: 1 High-Res. Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 202nd RED HORSE Assists with Hurricane Relief B-Roll, by SSgt Maria Rella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on /about/copyright.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

202nd RED HORSE Assists with Hurricane Relief B-Roll News Provided By Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office October 11, 2026, 09:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.