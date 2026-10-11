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UH-60 Blackhawk Depart On A Search And Rescue...


Date: 2026-10-11 06:01:23

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

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Florida Army National Guard soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 185th Assault Helicopter Battalion, depart Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport to conduct search and rescue operations and assess damage following Hurricane Isaias in Panama City Beach, Florida, Oct. 10, 2026. The Florida National Guard continues to prioritize humanitarian assistance and security operations to maintain order in affected communities, focusing on counties hardest hit by the storm. (Florida Army National Guard photo by Sgt. David Little, 107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 10.10.2026
Date Posted: 10.11.2026 04:25
Photo ID: 10004896
VIRIN: 261010-Z-VR951-1099
Resolution: 6555x4370
Size: 6.05 MB
Location: FLORIDA, US
Web Views: 2
Downloads: 0
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This work, UH-60 Blackhawk Depart on a Search and Rescue Mission Following Hurricane Isaias [Image 5 of 5], by SGT David Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on /about/copyright.

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UH-60 Blackhawk Depart on a Search and Rescue... News Provided By Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office October 11, 2026, 09:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:


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Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

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