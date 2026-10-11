(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: Florida Army National Guard soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 185th Assault Helicopter Battalion, depart Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport to conduct search and rescue operations and assess damage following Hurricane Isaias in Panama City Beach, Florida, Oct. 10, 2026. The Florida National Guard continues to prioritize humanitarian assistance and security operations to maintain order in affected communities, focusing on counties hardest hit by the storm. (Florida Army National Guard photo by Sgt. David Little, 107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 10.10.2026 Date Posted: 10.11.2026 04:25 Photo ID: 10004896 VIRIN: 261010-Z-VR951-1099 Resolution: 6555x4370 Size: 6.05 MB Location: FLORIDA, US

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UH-60 Blackhawk Depart on a Search and Rescue... News Provided By Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office October 11, 2026, 09:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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