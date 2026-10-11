What Is The Currency Of The Future? Sheikh Mohammed Explains In New Letter

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has shared on Sunday, October 11, a new excerpt from his latest book, The Letters, discussing the idea of the one currency of the future that we should bet on.

In his letter, Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as the UAE's Vice-President and Prime Minister, recounts the various answers offered during a gathering with friends and officials.

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While some said the future's currency will be water because of the increased competition over it, another attendant said artificial intelligence will be the thing to bet on since it will open up new horizons for humanity and transform the way people live. A third person who was attending the gathering said energy will be the currency of the future, saying it is the thing that powers AI.

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When asked to express his opinion on the topic, Sheikh Mohammed explained to the audience the currency the UAE has chosen to bet on-trust. "The currency we are betting on is neither water, energy, artificial intelligence nor data, important as they all are."

He went on to say that this trust will attract investors and talent in artificial intelligence, bring us global partners in the energy sector, and secure the best technologies and investments in the water sector.

Life has taught me that economic stability usually begins in the human mind. Financial markets do not see their figures collapse overnight; investor morale and confidence collapse first. Trust is what ensures that the law is respected, because everyone knows it applies to everyone. Trust is what gives news credibility, because people know the government will not lie. Trust is what keeps markets stable, because investors know the government is on their side

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

UAE tops Trust Index

The Dubai Ruler then cites a recent report by New York-based Edelman, which measures public trust in governments, saying that the UAE topped the world in the 2026 Edelman Trust Index. Another report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), he said, found that trust in governments across 30 countries worldwide stood at just 39 per cent.

Sheikh Mohammed then elaborates on the meaning of trust, clarifying that It is what makes people follow instructions during times of crisis, because they believe the aim is to ensure their safety and comfort. "Once trust is lost, all of that is lost".

Empty evacuation planes

In his letter, Sheikh Mohammed gave an example of how deeply residents trust in the UAE and its government. He said an official from one of the world's major powers criticised his fellow citizens living in the UAE. The official, he clarifies, said that his country had gone to the trouble of sending evacuation planes for them during the recent confrontation between the US and Iran, but the planes returned empty, forcing the country to cancel its evacuation plans.

He said that what makes people entrust the UAE with their lives, families, children and money during a war, yet refuse to return to their own countries, is the trust the country has built over 50 years, the commitment it made to protect residents, and their confidence that stability will return, the economy is solid and strong, and the future is full of opportunities.

Trust is a pledge between us and the people, and we are a people who never break our pledges

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

The Letters

From lessons on how rulers should govern to deeply personal reflections on marriage and family, Sheikh Mohammed's new book moves between intimate memories and sharply worded thoughts on leadership, justice, ambition, cities and the responsibilities that come with power.

The Letters, the second part of Lessons from Life, brings together 26 letters addressed by the Dubai Ruler to his children, family, team, fellow citizens and the world.

The Arabic edition was released in major bookstores across the UAE from October 1, while the English edition will follow on October 15.

The book draws on nearly six decades of public service, with Sheikh Mohammed revisiting experiences, decisions and lessons that shaped his approach to government, leadership,leadership, and nation-building.

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