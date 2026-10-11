Kolkata Police Serve Fresh Notice To Abhishek Banerjee In Camac Street Office Row Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 11 (IANS) Kolkata Police served a fresh notice for interrogation to Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress general secretary and Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha member, on Sunday in a case related to the August 27 scuffle between party workers and police personnel and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) staff at his Camac Street office in central Kolkata.

The KMC staff, accompanied by police personnel, had gone to the office to remove an illegal billboard.

In the fresh notice, Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been asked to be present for interrogation at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station, under whose jurisdiction the said office at Camac Street comes, on Monday.

On Sunday afternoon, a team from the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station arrived at the residence of the Diamond Harbour MP, located in Kalighat, South Kolkata, and served the notice.

Earlier, on October 8, the cops reached the same residence to serve the interrogation notice. However, at that time, they could not serve the notice since the Diamond Harbour MP was in New Delhi. It is learnt that the fresh notice has been served following the FIR registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the KMC against several Trinamool Congress leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee.

The Diamond Harbour MP has already been questioned once for over six hours at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station in the same matter.

Tension erupted on August 27 when the KMC personnel, accompanied by police, arrived at Banerjee's Camac Street office to remove the billboard. The civic officials and police allegedly faced resistance from Trinamool Congress workers led by Abhishek Banerjee, along with other party leaders, resulting in scuffles at the site.

According to the three FIRs registered at Shakespeare Sarani Police Station, police have accused Trinamool Congress activists of assaulting on-duty personnel and attempting to outrage the modesty of a woman police officer.

In two of the three FIRs, Abhishek Banerjee, party leader and Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien, and other Trinamool leaders, including Humayun Kabir and Baishwanar Chatterjee, were named. Police arrested 14 people in connection with the incident so far.