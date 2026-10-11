Business Leaders: Dubai's Agentic AI Private Sector Transformation Programme Strengthens Readiness Of Companies To Capitalise On Future Opportunities

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Business Groups and Councils highlight role of programme in strengthening competitiveness and organisational resilience Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Milenko Bujandric, Chairman of the Serbian Business Council:“By harnessing new technologies, Dubai will continue to lead in innovation, which is crucial for companies seeking to maintain a global competitive advantage.” Evelien Johnston, Board Member of the New Zealand Business Council:“Agentic AI is not only a vital tool for supporting companies, but also an important way to empower teams.” Stuart Clarke, Chairman of the Dubai Construction Industry Business Group:“We always value the opportunity to come together at Dubai Chamber of Commerce with our peers and representatives of other industries.” Dr. Palat Krishna Menon, Board Member of the Dubai MedTech Business Group:“The session organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce focused on Agentic AI and how organisations can implement it in a practical and accessible way.” Shashi Shekhar, Chairman of the Supply Chain and Logistics Business Group:“Training is a vital first step towards comprehensive adoption by industry and the wider business community.” Omar Khaled Hamaoui, Chairman of the Brazilian Business Council UAE:“I believe in the potential of AI as a powerful tool for business.” Dr. Mohammed Jawad, Chairman of the Medical Labs and Diagnostics Centres Business Group:“This training programme will help businesses move from understanding AI to identifying practical ways to apply Agentic AI in their day-to-day operations.” Nabeel Saad Alkharabsheh, Chairman of the Postal and Courier Services Business Group:“Dubai Chamber of Commerce consistently provides a valuable platform that connects professionals and keeps us ahead of global, regional, and local technology trends, including in Agentic AI.” Mohammad Ayyob, Chairman of the Dubai Business Group for Bullion and Gold Refinery:“This is a great initiative by Dubai Chamber of Commerce.”

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Dubai, UAE – Leaders and representatives of Business Groups and Business Councils operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce have highlighted the importance of the initiative launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to implement the programme to transition Dubai's private sector towards Agentic AI. They noted that the programme represents an important step in strengthening companies' readiness for the opportunities and shifts shaping the economy of the future by enabling them to anticipate rapid economic and technological change, build more agile and innovative organisational capabilities, and enhance their competitiveness in local and global markets.

They added that the specialised training tracks recently launched by Dubai Chambers as part of the programme, which aim to enable and train 14,000 companies to adopt Agentic AI across their administrative and operational activities, will support companies in moving beyond using data as a source of information towards applying it to make faster and more accurate decisions. The tracks will also help enhance operational efficiency, improve productivity and customer experience, and enable employees to focus on higher-value and innovative activities, supporting the development of adaptable business models and sustainable growth.

Informed Decisions:

Milenko Bujandric, Chairman of the Serbian Business Council, said:“By harnessing new technologies, Dubai will continue to lead in innovation, which is crucial for companies seeking to maintain a global competitive advantage. Producing goods and delivering services faster, at lower cost, and to a higher standard is what businesses need, and Agentic AI is pressing all those buttons. The main challenge is understanding where and how it can be implemented. Decision makers may view AI as a risky investment when they lack the knowledge to evaluate its potential or are concerned that future breakthroughs could make an investment obsolete. Training should therefore address these concerns and provide a clear roadmap for companies of different sizes.”

Building Awareness and Knowledge

Evelien Johnston, Board Member of the New Zealand Business Council, commented:“Agentic AI is not only a vital tool for supporting companies, but also an important way to empower teams. It is essential to involve employees in the journey towards adopting this important technology, and the training tracks launched by Dubai Chambers underline the importance of strengthening knowledge and awareness across the business community.”

Supporting Dubai's Development:

Stuart Clarke, Chairman of the Dubai Construction Industry Business Group, stated:“I see Agentic AI increasingly entering our market. We always value the opportunity to come together at Dubai Chamber of Commerce with our peers and representatives of other industries. By bringing these diverse sectors together, the chamber enables us to learn from one another about how each of us is implementing new technologies for the benefit of Dubai.”

Data Management:

Dr. Palat Krishna Menon, Board Member of the Dubai MedTech Business Group, said:“In my company, we use Agentic AI and generative AI extensively to develop our standard operating procedures and protocols. These tools help ensure that our data remains up to date and enable us to respond to client enquiries very quickly. The session organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce today focused on Agentic AI and how to implement it very easily within your organisation.”

Enhancing Productivity:

Shashi Shekhar, Chairman of the Supply Chain and Logistics Business Group, said:“For the supply chain and logistics sector, Dubai's focus on engaging the private and public sectors around Agentic AI will deliver significant benefits in terms of quality and productivity, while adding another milestone to Dubai's continued success. Education and training are important for any new technology, and for a technology such as Agentic AI, which is awaiting widespread adoption, they are even more important. Training is a vital first step towards comprehensive adoption. I commend Dubai Chambers for designing, developing, and launching this programme for the benefit of industry and the wider business community.”

Growth and Competitiveness:

Omar Khaled Hamaoui, Chairman of the Brazilian Business Council UAE, said:“I believe in the potential of AI as a powerful tool for business. Learning how to create and use our own Agentic AI solutions will definitely elevate performance, quality, growth, and competitiveness to a much higher level. Agentic AI can also raise awareness among management teams and encourage us to critically review and improve systems and procedures across our companies.”

Accelerating Innovation:

Dr. Mohammed Jawad, Chairman of the Medical Labs and Diagnostics Centres Business Group said:“Dubai's focus on Agentic AI will accelerate business innovation, improve operational efficiency, and enable faster, smarter decision-making. It will help companies become more agile and competitive while reinforcing Dubai's position as a global hub for technology, innovation, and future-ready business. This training programme will help businesses move from understanding AI to identifying practical ways to apply Agentic AI in their day-to-day operations. By enabling companies to automate processes, streamline workflows, and empower teams to focus on higher-value activities, it can drive productivity, innovation, and sustainable growth.”

Improving Performance:

Nabeel Saad Alkharabsheh, Chairman of the Postal and Courier Services Business Group, said:“Dubai Chamber of Commerce offers a valuable platform that connects professionals and keeps us ahead of global, regional, and local trends in technology and Agentic AI. I would recommend business leaders and companies follow the initiatives of Dubai Chambers and explore how they can use this platform to connect with other industries, discover the latest technologies, and integrate them into their operations to enhance their business.”

Mohammad Ayyob, Chairman of the Dubai Business Group for Bullion and Gold Refinery, said:“This is a great initiative by Dubai Chamber of Commerce. The chamber has always supported industries by engaging with the chairpersons of Business Groups, educating us, and enabling us to share this knowledge with the wider business community. Dubai Chamber of Commerce has always been committed to strengthening Dubai's position as a leader in the global market.”

The training tracks launched by Dubai Chambers cover Agentic AI concepts and specialised practical applications in business environments. They include the latest available tools and solutions, best practices for applying them to enhance administrative and operational processes, improve efficiency and productivity, and strengthen the quality of decision-making. They also feature practical models for adopting these technologies and turning the potential of Agentic AI into practical solutions that support growth and innovation.

The training tracks form part of the wider programme to transition Dubai's private sector towards Agentic AI. The programme also includes establishing incubators for Agentic AI companies supporting Dubai's transformation, supporting the development of specialised companies that develop and deploy Agentic AI solutions, and promoting knowledge-sharing and institutional capacity-building across the Dubai Chambers ecosystem. These efforts are designed to strengthen private-sector competitiveness and reinforce Dubai's leadership in adopting future technologies.