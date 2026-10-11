Business Leaders: Dubai's Agentic AI Private Sector Transformation Programme Strengthens Readiness Of Companies To Capitalise On Future Opportunities
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Business Groups and Councils highlight role of programme in strengthening competitiveness and organisational resilience Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn
-
Milenko Bujandric, Chairman of the Serbian Business Council:“By harnessing new technologies, Dubai will continue to lead in innovation, which is crucial for companies seeking to maintain a global competitive advantage.”
Evelien Johnston, Board Member of the New Zealand Business Council:“Agentic AI is not only a vital tool for supporting companies, but also an important way to empower teams.”
Stuart Clarke, Chairman of the Dubai Construction Industry Business Group:“We always value the opportunity to come together at Dubai Chamber of Commerce with our peers and representatives of other industries.”
Dr. Palat Krishna Menon, Board Member of the Dubai MedTech Business Group:“The session organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce focused on Agentic AI and how organisations can implement it in a practical and accessible way.”
Shashi Shekhar, Chairman of the Supply Chain and Logistics Business Group:“Training is a vital first step towards comprehensive adoption by industry and the wider business community.”
Omar Khaled Hamaoui, Chairman of the Brazilian Business Council UAE:“I believe in the potential of AI as a powerful tool for business.”
Dr. Mohammed Jawad, Chairman of the Medical Labs and Diagnostics Centres Business Group:“This training programme will help businesses move from understanding AI to identifying practical ways to apply Agentic AI in their day-to-day operations.”
Nabeel Saad Alkharabsheh, Chairman of the Postal and Courier Services Business Group:“Dubai Chamber of Commerce consistently provides a valuable platform that connects professionals and keeps us ahead of global, regional, and local technology trends, including in Agentic AI.”
Mohammad Ayyob, Chairman of the Dubai Business Group for Bullion and Gold Refinery:“This is a great initiative by Dubai Chamber of Commerce.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment