Press Release: Fastercapital Adds Grace Education To Equitypilot To Support University Admissions In France

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: FasterCapital announced today that Grace Education, a digital learning and admissions consultancy with a focus on one-on-one college and professional exam preparation, has joined... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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FasterCapital announced today that Grace Education, a digital learning and admissions consultancy with a focus on one-on-one college and professional exam preparation, has joined the EquityPilot program to refine its execution and expand services for students in France. FasterCapital will work with the team to prioritize near-term milestones and strengthen operational readiness.

FasterCapital's EquityPilot will focus on execution priorities during the first 30–60 days, helping Grace Education sharpen its go-to-market plan for France and prepare materials that support scalable student outreach.

Why It Matters?

Higher education choice and preparation have become increasingly consequential for students and families. In France, demand for tailored college admissions guidance and international placement services is rising as students seek pathways to top-tier institutions worldwide. Grace Education aims to meet this market need by offering individualized mentoring and admissions strategy.

What the Startup Delivers?

Grace Education provides personalized, one-on-one college, graduate, technical and professional exam admission consulting, combined with career placement and leadership development. The team is composed largely of graduates from leading universities, and the company highlights a 97% student admission success rate and placements with major employers as part of its profile.

Why Now?

Timing With intensifying competition for top university seats and a growing appetite in France for international education pathways, Grace Education plans to scale its advisory services and localize offerings to better serve French students, parents, and foreign nationals applying to U.S., U.K., and European institutions.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

– Focused execution support to prioritize and sequence early milestones – Help refining go-to-market messaging and student outreach approaches – Guidance on readiness for fundraising and investor communications – Access to FasterCapital's mentor and advisor network for operational feedback

Program Plan (first 30–60 days)

Initial Work Plan During the first 30–60 days, Grace Education and FasterCapital will conduct a diagnostic of current operations, finalize a localized go-to-market strategy for France, and establish measurable milestones for student acquisition and service delivery. The work will include mentor pairings, review of admissions curricula, and refinement of client-facing materials.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Grace Education through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Founder background

Samuel Nortet, Founder Profile Founded in 2012, Grace Education is a digital learning center that combines admissions consulting and career placement. Its network of mentors includes graduates from institutions such as Harvard, Yale, Cambridge, and LSE. The organization emphasizes personalized mentorship and long-term academic and career planning.

Ecosystem relevance

Ecosystem relevance Grace Education's expansion into France aligns with local demand for structured admissions support, especially for families seeking international placement. Localization efforts aim to adapt counseling, timelines, and outreach to the French market while preserving the firm's one-on-one mentoring approach.

90-Day Outlook

Upcoming Milestones Over the next 90 days, the team will validate localized messaging, test pilot student recruitment campaigns in France, and begin building a mentor pipeline tailored to French applicants. Progress updates and milestone reviews will guide subsequent phases.

About Grace Education

Grace Education is a digital learning center and admissions consultancy founded in 2012. It offers personalized one-on-one college, graduate, and professional exam preparation, admissions strategy, career placement, and leadership training. Grace Education emphasizes mentor continuity and tailored, semester-by-semester application planning.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital helps startups move faster by focusing on practical execution milestones, clearer go-to-market priorities, and fundraising readiness support. Via EquityPilot, FasterCapital works with founders to strengthen plans, improve pitch materials, and engage the right ecosystem stakeholders.