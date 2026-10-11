Press Release: NFZ Advances Kiosk Build, Secures Fabrication And Deployment Partners With Fastercapital Support

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: NFZ, an early-stage kiosk hardware and deployment startup, today reported a series of product, operational and go-to-market milestones as it advances with ongoing support from... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

West Des Moines, United States & Dubai, UAE

NFZ, an early-stage kiosk hardware and deployment startup, today reported a series of product, operational and go-to-market milestones as it advances with ongoing support from FasterCapital through the EquityPilot program. Recent progress includes selecting a fabrication partner, completing detailed engineering files and locking an official pilot location with high foot traffic while continuing to prepare for prototype funding and scaling.

FasterCapital continues to support NFZ through EquityPilot with a focus on execution priorities, milestone tracking, and introductions to appropriate ecosystem stakeholders as NFZ advances its prototype and pilot deployment plans.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing contribution to NFZ includes: – Milestone planning and execution follow-up to keep prototype and pilot timelines on track – Fundraising readiness support, including pitch and materials refinement for investor outreach – Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders to assist manufacturing and deployment scale-up – Strategic prioritization to align product, partner and pilot activities with near-term objectives

What the Startup Delivers?

NFZ is developing a self-contained kiosk system designed for retail and public venues. The team has completed CAD drawings and a full bill of materials for the kiosk and its components, and has identified FabWorks as the fabrication partner and Forte A/V as its engineering and deployment partner to enable scale across multiple international markets.

Current Execution

Priorities NFZ's current priorities are execution-focused and include: completing prototype assembly with FabWorks, coordinating engineering and deployment processes with Forte A/V to enable multi-country scaling, preparing the Jordan Creek Mall pilot deployment for live testing, and closing prototype funding to support the next production run. The company is offering a SAFE plus a revenue-share on early deployments as part of its current financing approach.

Ecosystem Relevance

NFZ's pilot at Jordan Creek Mall an established retail site with significant annual visitors creates a high-visibility environment for early deployment testing and operational learning. Working with regional deployment specialists and a fabrication partner aligns production, logistics and installation workflows, an important integration for hardware-first startups moving toward commercial deployments.

Funding Readiness Note

NFZ is actively seeking $175,000 to complete its prototype phase. The startup has structured a SAFE with a linked revenue-share on its first five deployments until an investor receives a 2x return or two years of revenue share, and is engaging FasterCapital for fundraising readiness and investor communications.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting NFZ through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'”

About NFZ

NFZ is a USA-based startup building deployable kiosk systems for retail and public venues. Recent milestones include finalized BOM and CAD drawings, selection of fabrication partner FabWorks, and partnership with Forte A/V for engineering and deployment across multiple countries. NFZ has secured a pilot location at Jordan Creek Mall and is preparing prototype production and pilot execution while seeking prototype funding.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.