Saudi Arabia: Skyscanner Unveils Travel Trends 2027: Travel, Better Spent
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Saudi travellers trade screens for silence, souvenirs for exclusive merch & sightseeing for pilates – Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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89% of Saudi travellers surveyed plan to holiday abroad as much or more in 2027
Skyscanner's Travel Trends 2027 report reveals seven emerging trends, including Signal Severance, Currency Chasers, Pilgra-merch & Sound Bound
The best value and top trending destinations for Saudi travellers are also revealed – Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan is 2027's fastest-rising destination while Melbourne, Australia leads the best-value list
Skyscanner's Travel Trends 2027 report pairs exclusive global search insights and research from 28,000+ travellers with data from TikTok, ClassPass, Wise, Universal Music Group for Brands, and AllTrails.
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32% of Gen Z respondents in Saudi Arabia say fear of missing global news significantly stops them from disconnecting, leaving them anxious and checking their phones frequently.
11% of Saudi travellers surveyed say they never truly disconnect from their digital lives while on holiday.
Saudi search data also shows rising interest in destinations suited to an escape into nature, including Auckland (+43% year-on-year), Helsinki (+41%) and Sakaka (+36%).
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73% of Saudi travellers surveyed visited a specific destination or store in the past 12 months to purchase a location-exclusive item.
28% of Gen Z respondents in Saudi Arabia say a limited-run grocery tote from a specific store is among the purchases they would be most proud to make on holiday.
Driven by viral phenomena, TikTok has seen a massive +1,928% Year-on-Year surge in video views for #TraderJoesTote, with over 435k videos posted year-to-date combining tags like #TraderJoesTote, #RitzParis and #Merch.
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34% of Saudi travellers surveyed would prefer multiple holidays or“mini-moons” to celebrate a honeymoon, including 39% of Gen Z and 34% of Millennials.
The Saudi Multi-Mooning destination selection includes Paris (+55% year-on-year city search growth), Seville (+54%) and Riga (+54%).
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Among Saudi respondents whose travel plans had been inspired by classical stories, myths or historic events, 42% cited epic films and TV such as Gladiator and The Odyssey as an inspiration.
Meanwhile, TikTok engagement is surging, with video views spiking +346% for cinematic travel content and +452% for posts featuring #HeroJourney.
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89% of Millennials surveyed in Saudi Arabia say they would definitely book, or would be likely to book, a hotel offering breakfast focused on nutritional performance.
41% of Gen Z respondents in Saudi Arabia actively seek on-site fitness facilities and would choose one hotel over another for a better fitness offering.
TikTok has also found a +659% Year-on-Year increase in video views for“Gym Hotel” content.
ClassPass data also supports this as fitness bookings made by members outside their home location have grown over 100% in two years, with Pilates accounting for 42% of all overseas ClassPass bookings.
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Carnival experiences appeal to 27% of both Gen Z and Millennials surveyed in Saudi Arabia.
Universal Music Group for Brands data confirms this shift toward regional genres, with global streaming surging over the past five years for Deutschrap (+32,742%), Dubstep (+166%), and Brazilian Pagode (+150%).
29% of Saudi travellers surveyed would prefer to attend music-based experiences in unique venues such as volcanoes, pyramids and caves.
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Among Saudi travellers surveyed who take currency into account, 57% have switched holiday destinations because the exchange rate made an alternative cheaper to visit, including 68% of Gen Z and 56% of Millennials.
A trend supported by the global technology company Wise, Sana Rahman (Global Head of Communications) revealed five top tips for saving with their number one tip being to always choose to pay in the local currency at a restaurant or hotel and avoid exchanging money at the airport.
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TikTok
ClassPass
AllTrails
Wise
Universal Music Group for Brands
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