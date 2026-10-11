'I Got Outplayed, Gea Handled My Serve Outstandingly': Shelton After Shanghai Masters Loss

MENAFN - IANS) Shanghai, Oct 11 (IANS) American tennis star Ben Shelton admitted that Arthur Gea was the better player on the day after the World No. 4 suffered a straight-set defeat against the Frenchman in the third round of the Shanghai Masters on Sunday, with Gea claiming a 7-6(5), 7-6(3) victory to register his first win over a Top-10 opponent.

Shelton acknowledged Gea's performance as well as the challenges he faced in arriving at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament without sufficient time to adjust to the conditions in China.

“I got outplayed today. The guy played better than me. A hundred percent, I would have liked to have come over here earlier and be prepared and have already dealt with the jet lag by the time I was playing here in the Shanghai Masters,” Shelton said after the loss, as quoted by ATP.

For Shelton, the defeat came after a demanding stretch on the tour. The American had reached his first Grand Slam final at the US Open, a career milestone that raised expectations heading into the Asian swing. However, his preparations were subsequently disrupted by two singles defeats in Davis Cup action and an injury that forced him to withdraw from the ATP 500 tournament in Tokyo.

While Shelton pointed to the difficulties of his schedule, he made it clear that Gea's performance deserved recognition. The Frenchman, playing his first ATP encounter against Shelton, held his composure through two closely contested tie-breaks to secure one of the biggest victories of his career.

A key factor was Gea's effectiveness on return. Shelton, known for using his powerful left-handed serve to take control of points, struggled to collect easy points behind his first delivery. He won only 63 per cent (40/63) of points on his first serve,” according to ATP Stats.

“I thought he handled my serve outstandingly,” Shelton said.“I thought he did a great job on return today (from) start to finish. He put it a lot in play. He was putting them deep to the baseline. It was tough to attack.

“There were hardly any - as the match went on - points where I was getting easy free points or first balls to attack and come to the net on, so a lot of credit to him.”

Gea's ability to keep the ball deep and deny Shelton opportunities to dictate rallies from the baseline proved crucial. The 21-year-old Frenchman has enjoyed a notable breakthrough season, winning his maiden ATP Tour title in Los Cabos before reaching the fourth round of the US Open as a lucky loser.

Despite the setback in Shanghai, Shelton's season remains one of the strongest of his career. The 24-year-old has collected a career-best four titles in 2026 and sits fourth in the ATP Live Race To Turin, keeping him firmly in contention for a second consecutive appearance at the ATP Finals.

Shelton is scheduled to return to competition at the ATP 500 event in Basel, which begins on October 26, as he looks to resume his campaign after the shock Shanghai exit.