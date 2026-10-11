DOJ Targets 5 TV Networks in Antitrust Probe Over Trump Pool Boycott
(MENAFN) The US Justice Department has opened an antitrust investigation into the five television networks that anchor the White House press pool, accusing them of a coordinated walkout from coverage of President Donald Trump, NBC News reported Saturday.
A Justice Department official confirmed that NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, and Fox News were each served with “civil investigative demands” on Friday. The five networks rotate responsibility for covering the president’s public appearances and travel.
The department’s position is that the pool suspension may have broken federal competition law.
“Members of the television press pool have boycotted covering White House events. Group boycotts among commercial competitors can violate the Sherman Act,” Emily Covington, the department’s spokeswoman, said.
“The Antitrust Division is simply investigating to determine whether these news organizations have violated the antitrust laws.”
The networks halted their pool participation last month, after CNN, MS NOW, and the website Politico were all banned from the White House. The remaining outlets pulled back from their assignments following CNN’s removal from the rotation, and the pause was temporary.
Under the pool arrangement, whichever network is on duty distributes its reporting materials, including video and audio recordings, to other news organizations.
Reaction to the probe was muted. The White House did not respond when contacted for comment. ABC News said it had not yet received formal notice from the Justice Department but expected it. NBC, CBS, and CNN declined to comment, and Fox News did not respond to a request for comment.
The investigation deepens a rift between the Trump administration and the White House press corps. In September, Trump accused journalists from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico of spreading “FAKE NEWS” and barred their outlets from the White House grounds. The three have since challenged the ban in court, and that case is still unresolved.
A Justice Department official confirmed that NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, and Fox News were each served with “civil investigative demands” on Friday. The five networks rotate responsibility for covering the president’s public appearances and travel.
The department’s position is that the pool suspension may have broken federal competition law.
“Members of the television press pool have boycotted covering White House events. Group boycotts among commercial competitors can violate the Sherman Act,” Emily Covington, the department’s spokeswoman, said.
“The Antitrust Division is simply investigating to determine whether these news organizations have violated the antitrust laws.”
The networks halted their pool participation last month, after CNN, MS NOW, and the website Politico were all banned from the White House. The remaining outlets pulled back from their assignments following CNN’s removal from the rotation, and the pause was temporary.
Under the pool arrangement, whichever network is on duty distributes its reporting materials, including video and audio recordings, to other news organizations.
Reaction to the probe was muted. The White House did not respond when contacted for comment. ABC News said it had not yet received formal notice from the Justice Department but expected it. NBC, CBS, and CNN declined to comment, and Fox News did not respond to a request for comment.
The investigation deepens a rift between the Trump administration and the White House press corps. In September, Trump accused journalists from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico of spreading “FAKE NEWS” and barred their outlets from the White House grounds. The three have since challenged the ban in court, and that case is still unresolved.
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