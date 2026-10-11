Palestinian VP Slams Israel’s FM Over Election Delay to 2027
(MENAFN) Palestine’s vice president, Hussein al-Sheikh, fired back Saturday at Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar over his criticism of the postponed Palestinian elections, arguing that Israel’s own actions forced the delay.
Al-Sheikh accused Saar of casting himself as a champion of Palestinian democracy while denouncing President Mahmoud Abbas’ decision.
“Israel’s foreign minister now appears concerned about the future of democracy in Palestine after the legislative elections were postponed as a result of his crimes, measures, terror, and violence,” Al-Sheikh wrote on X. “The one responsible for slaughtering our people every day now lectures us like a preacher.”
The exchange followed Saar’s charge that Abbas was corrupt and had misled the international community over the postponement. Saar dismissed Palestinian claims that Israeli measures had blocked the vote, calling them an effort to dodge “responsibility and accountability.”
Earlier Saturday, Abbas signed a presidential decree setting Sept. 11, 2027, as the date for presidential and legislative elections. The date replaces one set for this November.
About 2.97 million Palestinians are eligible to vote: 1.59 million in the occupied West Bank, 1.24 million in the Gaza Strip, and 140,000 in occupied East Jerusalem.
Palestinians last voted in legislative elections in 2006, when Hamas won a majority of seats.
Al-Sheikh accused Saar of casting himself as a champion of Palestinian democracy while denouncing President Mahmoud Abbas’ decision.
“Israel’s foreign minister now appears concerned about the future of democracy in Palestine after the legislative elections were postponed as a result of his crimes, measures, terror, and violence,” Al-Sheikh wrote on X. “The one responsible for slaughtering our people every day now lectures us like a preacher.”
The exchange followed Saar’s charge that Abbas was corrupt and had misled the international community over the postponement. Saar dismissed Palestinian claims that Israeli measures had blocked the vote, calling them an effort to dodge “responsibility and accountability.”
Earlier Saturday, Abbas signed a presidential decree setting Sept. 11, 2027, as the date for presidential and legislative elections. The date replaces one set for this November.
About 2.97 million Palestinians are eligible to vote: 1.59 million in the occupied West Bank, 1.24 million in the Gaza Strip, and 140,000 in occupied East Jerusalem.
Palestinians last voted in legislative elections in 2006, when Hamas won a majority of seats.
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