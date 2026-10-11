UK Vows to Back Ukraine as Trump Touts Russian Diesel Deal
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Andy Burnham reaffirmed London’s support for Ukraine in a Saturday phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a day after US President Donald Trump announced a new fuel arrangement with Russia.
The Prime Minister’s Office said Burnham expressed solidarity with Ukraine as it faces the fallout from Russia’s latest attacks. The two leaders also discussed sanctions on Moscow.
A statement from 10 Downing Street stressed the need to keep up pressure on Russia. It said the UK is determined to strengthen sanctions further, building on measures announced this week, and is prepared to take additional steps to limit Russia’s ability to wage war.
The statement also called on Moscow to accept an energy ceasefire covering attacks on energy facilities. It said infrastructure in Ukraine and maritime trade in the Black Sea should not be targeted, and that an energy ceasefire would benefit global markets as well.
In a separate meeting in northern Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband reiterated British backing in talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.
“The UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and will continue to stand with them until they prevail,” Miliband wrote on X.
The statements followed Trump’s claim that his Friday call with Russian President Vladimir Putin had been “extremely successful.”
Trump said the two sides agreed that Russia would immediately supply hundreds of thousands of tons of diesel fuel to the US and global markets, with millions of tons to follow in the near future, depending on the condition of its diesel refineries.
Zelenskyy criticized the arrangement, saying that easing sanctions on Russia without a de-escalation agreement would be an “obvious weakness.”
The Prime Minister’s Office said Burnham expressed solidarity with Ukraine as it faces the fallout from Russia’s latest attacks. The two leaders also discussed sanctions on Moscow.
A statement from 10 Downing Street stressed the need to keep up pressure on Russia. It said the UK is determined to strengthen sanctions further, building on measures announced this week, and is prepared to take additional steps to limit Russia’s ability to wage war.
The statement also called on Moscow to accept an energy ceasefire covering attacks on energy facilities. It said infrastructure in Ukraine and maritime trade in the Black Sea should not be targeted, and that an energy ceasefire would benefit global markets as well.
In a separate meeting in northern Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband reiterated British backing in talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.
“The UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and will continue to stand with them until they prevail,” Miliband wrote on X.
The statements followed Trump’s claim that his Friday call with Russian President Vladimir Putin had been “extremely successful.”
Trump said the two sides agreed that Russia would immediately supply hundreds of thousands of tons of diesel fuel to the US and global markets, with millions of tons to follow in the near future, depending on the condition of its diesel refineries.
Zelenskyy criticized the arrangement, saying that easing sanctions on Russia without a de-escalation agreement would be an “obvious weakness.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment