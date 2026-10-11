Weeks Before Midterms, Hundreds Rally for Israel Arms Embargo
(MENAFN) Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators converged on the US Capitol on Saturday, pressing Washington to cut off weapons to Israel and impose sanctions over what the protesters call a genocide in the Gaza Strip. The demonstration came just weeks before the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
The Palestinian Youth Movement and allied groups led the rally and march, timed to mark three years since Israel launched its military offensive in Gaza in October 2023. Marchers carried Palestinian flags and large signs condemning the war and Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories. Other signs connected US war spending to high prices and low wages at home.
Calling for fresh pressure on Washington over its military and diplomatic backing of Israel, organizers demanded an “absolute arms embargo and sanctions” on Israel.
Nouhad Akkar of the Palestinian Youth Movement told Anadolu the crowd is resolved to make elected officials answer for US military aid to Israel.
“We will not let this genocide be normalized,” she said. “We are sending a message to our people in Gaza, to our people in the region, that we will continue to fight for them, not just for an end to the genocide, but until total liberation and return.”
Akkar also pushed public institutions to sell off holdings in weapons manufacturers that supply Israel. Her group is targeting the Virginia state retirement system, she said, urging it to pull more than $394 million in pension investments from such firms. Many federal government workers in the Washington area live in Virginia.
“We would like to see elected officials take a stand against the investment of this money,” she said.
Speaker: Gaza, Lebanon and Iran are connected
Isabella Javidan of the National Iranian American Council tied the Gaza offensive to military operations in Lebanon and Iran. She accused US lawmakers and defense contractors of fueling violence throughout the region.
“These are not isolated tragedies. They are not separate; they are expressions of the same imperialist project,” she told the crowd.
Javidan said members of Congress have “repeatedly chosen death over diplomacy, military domination over basic human dignity, and the interests of the war industry over the lives of millions.”
She said lawmakers must recognize that their decisions on weapons shipments, military funding and sanctions carry consequences for civilians.
Jewish American demonstrator rejects safety argument
Erik W., who asked that his last name be withheld, told media he rejects the argument by some politicians that arming Israel protects Jewish Americans.
“For me personally, as a Jewish American, I feel like there are a lot of people in government who are speaking on my behalf and are justifying arming a genocide,” he said.
“I think arming Israel does not combat antisemitism,” he added, arguing that Israel’s actions are harming perceptions of Judaism.
His sign read: “No genocide in our name.” He called for an immediate arms embargo and urged others to speak plainly about events in Gaza, calling them genocide and ethnic cleansing.
A discussion with Palestinian political figure Mustafa Barghouti and writer Jehad Abusalim was scheduled to follow the march.
Congress vote looms
Lawmakers elected on Nov. 3 will vote on any future US military aid to Israel. The midterms arrive amid rising public disapproval in the US of Israel’s actions and loud calls to end Washington’s “business as usual” support for Israel.
The Palestinian Youth Movement and allied groups led the rally and march, timed to mark three years since Israel launched its military offensive in Gaza in October 2023. Marchers carried Palestinian flags and large signs condemning the war and Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories. Other signs connected US war spending to high prices and low wages at home.
Calling for fresh pressure on Washington over its military and diplomatic backing of Israel, organizers demanded an “absolute arms embargo and sanctions” on Israel.
Nouhad Akkar of the Palestinian Youth Movement told Anadolu the crowd is resolved to make elected officials answer for US military aid to Israel.
“We will not let this genocide be normalized,” she said. “We are sending a message to our people in Gaza, to our people in the region, that we will continue to fight for them, not just for an end to the genocide, but until total liberation and return.”
Akkar also pushed public institutions to sell off holdings in weapons manufacturers that supply Israel. Her group is targeting the Virginia state retirement system, she said, urging it to pull more than $394 million in pension investments from such firms. Many federal government workers in the Washington area live in Virginia.
“We would like to see elected officials take a stand against the investment of this money,” she said.
Speaker: Gaza, Lebanon and Iran are connected
Isabella Javidan of the National Iranian American Council tied the Gaza offensive to military operations in Lebanon and Iran. She accused US lawmakers and defense contractors of fueling violence throughout the region.
“These are not isolated tragedies. They are not separate; they are expressions of the same imperialist project,” she told the crowd.
Javidan said members of Congress have “repeatedly chosen death over diplomacy, military domination over basic human dignity, and the interests of the war industry over the lives of millions.”
She said lawmakers must recognize that their decisions on weapons shipments, military funding and sanctions carry consequences for civilians.
Jewish American demonstrator rejects safety argument
Erik W., who asked that his last name be withheld, told media he rejects the argument by some politicians that arming Israel protects Jewish Americans.
“For me personally, as a Jewish American, I feel like there are a lot of people in government who are speaking on my behalf and are justifying arming a genocide,” he said.
“I think arming Israel does not combat antisemitism,” he added, arguing that Israel’s actions are harming perceptions of Judaism.
His sign read: “No genocide in our name.” He called for an immediate arms embargo and urged others to speak plainly about events in Gaza, calling them genocide and ethnic cleansing.
A discussion with Palestinian political figure Mustafa Barghouti and writer Jehad Abusalim was scheduled to follow the march.
Congress vote looms
Lawmakers elected on Nov. 3 will vote on any future US military aid to Israel. The midterms arrive amid rising public disapproval in the US of Israel’s actions and loud calls to end Washington’s “business as usual” support for Israel.
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