US Denounces Houthi Strike on Riyadh Airport That American Citizen
(MENAFN) The US on Saturday “strongly” condemned recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including a strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that left numerous people dead, among them an American citizen.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the US position in a post on X, the US-based social media platform, denouncing the attacks, “including today’s strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that took numerous innocent lives, including an American citizen,” he wrote.
Rubio branded the assaults “reprehensible,” and demanded that the Houthis stop “now.” He voiced solidarity with Riyadh and the Saudi people and offered condolences to the victims’ families.
Trump weighs in
In separate remarks, President Donald Trump described the recent Houthi attacks as “very bad” and “terrible things.”
Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Trump called the Saudis “good fighters,” and said the Saudi army is “able to defend” itself.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the US position in a post on X, the US-based social media platform, denouncing the attacks, “including today’s strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that took numerous innocent lives, including an American citizen,” he wrote.
Rubio branded the assaults “reprehensible,” and demanded that the Houthis stop “now.” He voiced solidarity with Riyadh and the Saudi people and offered condolences to the victims’ families.
Trump weighs in
In separate remarks, President Donald Trump described the recent Houthi attacks as “very bad” and “terrible things.”
Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Trump called the Saudis “good fighters,” and said the Saudi army is “able to defend” itself.
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