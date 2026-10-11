47 Palestinian Families Ordered Out After 27-Day Blockade
(MENAFN) Israeli forces on Saturday gave 47 Palestinian families in the northern occupied West Bank until Sunday evening to leave their homes, capping a 27-day blockade of their community.
Hassan Mleihat, head of the Palestinian rights group Al-Baydar, told Anadolu the families face an uncertain future after weeks of road closures cut off the Ras al-Ahmar community, southeast of Tubas. The ultimatum, he said, has deepened residents’ fears over whether they can stay on their land and protect their livelihoods.
Mleihat urged rights groups, humanitarian organizations and international bodies to step in urgently, shield residents and their property, and bring the blockade to an end.
Last access route sealed
The Israeli army shut the final remaining route linking Ras al-Ahmar to surrounding areas in September, after other dirt roads into the community had already been blocked.
Resident Thaer Bisharat told media that restrictions have tightened over the past three years and reached a critical point when Israeli forces dug a trench across the community’s last access road. The step, he said, left the community hemmed in by trenches, walls and military zones.
Wider surge in West Bank attacks
Israeli occupiers have carried out more than 14,742 attacks in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023, killing 66 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.
Hassan Mleihat, head of the Palestinian rights group Al-Baydar, told Anadolu the families face an uncertain future after weeks of road closures cut off the Ras al-Ahmar community, southeast of Tubas. The ultimatum, he said, has deepened residents’ fears over whether they can stay on their land and protect their livelihoods.
Mleihat urged rights groups, humanitarian organizations and international bodies to step in urgently, shield residents and their property, and bring the blockade to an end.
Last access route sealed
The Israeli army shut the final remaining route linking Ras al-Ahmar to surrounding areas in September, after other dirt roads into the community had already been blocked.
Resident Thaer Bisharat told media that restrictions have tightened over the past three years and reached a critical point when Israeli forces dug a trench across the community’s last access road. The step, he said, left the community hemmed in by trenches, walls and military zones.
Wider surge in West Bank attacks
Israeli occupiers have carried out more than 14,742 attacks in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023, killing 66 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.
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