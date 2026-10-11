The General Secretariat Of The Supreme Legislation Committee Organises An Educational Workshop Entitled 'Legislative Audit: Procedures For Issuing Legislation'

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) organised an educational workshop entitled 'Legislative Audit: Procedures for Issuing Legislation'. The workshop formed part of a series of educational programmes and workshops designed to enhance the legal knowledge of government personnel through an integrated institutional approach. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The workshop was delivered by Legal Advisor Dr. Faisal Al-Omari and Ms. Marwah Ibrahim, Head of the Legislative Audit Section, Legislative Audit Directorate. The workshop aimed to deepen participants' understanding of the mechanisms for auditing the procedures for issuing legislation, highlight the role of such audits in safeguarding the legitimacy of the legislative process, and equip legal professionals working in government entities with the knowledge and practical tools required to participate effectively in the various stages of the legislative process.

H.E. Dr. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar, SLC Secretary General, affirmed that strengthening the legal knowledge and capabilities of government personnel is a strategic priority for enhancing t Secretary he quality and effectiveness of legislation.

“Organising this workshop reflects the SLC's commitment to strengthening awareness of the legal principles and institutional frameworks governing legislative work, while promoting practices that safeguard the soundness of legislation and its consistency with the existing legal framework. It also helps build the capacity of legal professionals in government entities to participate effectively in the various stages of the legislative process and respond to evolving legislative requirements within a sound institutional framework,” H.E. Dr. Bin Meshar said.

“Auditing the procedures for issuing legislation is one of the fundamental pillars of a sound legislative process. It ensures that legislation complies with the prescribed legal requirements, that the prescribed procedures are followed, and that the authorities issuing it act within their respective competences and powers. This reinforces the principle of legitimacy, supports the stability of the legislative environment, and contributes to achieving regulatory and legislative objectives efficiently and effectively,” H.E. added.

The workshop covered several themes, including audits conducted before and after legislation is issued and the relationship between them, as well as the findings and recommendations arising from the workshop. Discussions focused on familiarising participants with the concept of auditing the procedures for issuing legislation and its importance in safeguarding the legitimacy of the legislative process; explaining the types of legislative audit, including prior (preventive) and subsequent audits; and clarifying the role of regulatory and legislative authorities in reviewing draft legislation before it is issued. The workshop also addressed key practical challenges that may arise during the legislative process and their legal implications. It further sought to strengthen participants' ability to assess the soundness of legislative procedures, identify potential shortcomings, and understand the importance of legislative quality and adherence to the principles of transparency, participation, and the rule of law.

Dr. Faisal Al-Omari explained that the quality of legislation is measured by its capacity to achieve its objectives, its applicability, and its responsiveness to legal, economic, and social changes.“Auditing the procedures for issuing legislation is a critical stage in ensuring the soundness and legitimacy of the legislative process. It is an essential tool for verifying that legislation is compatible with applicable legal rules and principles and ensuring compliance with the requirements and procedures governing its issuance,” he said.

Dr. Al-Omari also underscored the importance of subsequent audits as a safeguard to ensure that legislation, once issued, remains consistent with the existing legal system and does not conflict with legislation in force. He noted that a clear understanding of the parameters of subsequent audit contributes to improving the quality of legislation and strengthening the stability of the legislative system by enabling specialists to identify any issues that could affect the soundness of legislation.

Meanwhile, Ms. Marwah Ibrahim emphasised that establishing a strong institutional legal culture requires sustained investment in knowledge development and human capital.“Educational workshops provide an important platform for exchanging expertise, examining the practical challenges faced by professionals working in the legislative field, and developing practical recommendations that can strengthen audit mechanisms and enhance their effectiveness,” she said.

“Enhancing participants' understanding of the concept of auditing the procedures for issuing legislation goes beyond procedural matters; it also involves fostering an institutional legal culture grounded in the principles of legitimacy, clearly defined competences, and sound legislative procedures. In this regard, specialised educational programmes and workshops play an important role in facilitating the exchange of legal knowledge and expertise, while strengthening the capabilities and improving the efficiency of personnel involved in the legislative process,” she added.

The 'Legislative Audit: Procedures for Issuing Legislation' workshop forms part of the educational and knowledge-sharing initiatives undertaken by the SLC General Secretariat to enhance the quality of legislation and promote alignment with best practices in the legal field. These initiatives aim to strengthen compliance, support sound legislative practices, and contribute to the continued development of the national legislative framework.