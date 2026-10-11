Hyderabad Cop Arrested For Cheating, Exploiting Woman On Marriage Promise

A Detective Inspector posted at Saidabad Police Station has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody at Chanchalguda Prison for allegedly cheating and sexually exploiting a woman on the false promise of marriage, according to the Saidabad Police.

Details of the Complaint

The case was registered against Balaswamy at Saidabad Police Station on October 9, based on a complaint filed by a woman who alleged that he had maintained a relationship with her for several years on the promise of marriage.

According to the FIR, the woman stated that she met Balaswamy in December 2016, when he was serving as an administrative Sub-Inspector at Chandrayangutta Police Station. She had approached the police station to get a court order implemented.

Years of Deception Alleged

The complainant alleged that Balaswamy later contacted her frequently and proposed marriage in January 2017. She said he assured her that he would marry her after resolving personal issues, including the marriage of his disabled sister.

According to the complaint, Balaswamy visited her residence in March 2017 and allegedly established physical relations with her on the promise of marriage. The woman alleged that he continued to visit her and maintain physical relations with her over the years.

She further alleged that she later discovered he was already married. According to the FIR, Balaswamy told her that he was living separately from his wife and that divorce proceedings were underway.

The woman alleged that he threatened to harm himself when she stopped communicating with him, following which she resumed contact with him after he again assured her of marriage.

The complainant stated that after her husband's death in May 2021, Balaswamy continued to assure her that he would marry her. She alleged that in 2024, she learnt through his relatives that he had brought his wife and children back to live with him at a newly constructed house.

According to the FIR, when she confronted him, he allegedly abused her and said he had no intention of marrying her. She further alleged that he later resumed contact, renewed his promise of marriage, and continued the relationship.

Case Registered Under New Law

The woman alleged that Balaswamy gradually distanced himself from her from January 2025, causing her severe mental distress for which she sought psychiatric treatment. Based on her complaint, Saidabad Police registered a case under Sections 69, 81, 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation. (ANI)

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