SC Hearing On Delhi Protest Shows Situation Is Serious, Says Ashok Gehlot

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the Supreme Court holding a hearing on the Delhi protest despite it being a Sunday reflected the seriousness of the situation in the country, while lawyers welcomed the court's directions on restoring normal movement and addressing security concerns. Gehlot said Delhi had been heavily barricaded and people travelling from different parts of the country were facing restrictions and mistreatment. He urged the government to engage in dialogue with the Opposition and address concerns over alleged electoral irregularities.“The Supreme Court is opening on Sunday to hear matters over the Delhi protest. This shows how serious the situation is in the country right now. Delhi has been heavily barricaded, and people travelling from across the country are facing restrictions and mistreatment,” Gehlot said.

Lawyers Welcome Court's Directions

Meanwhile, Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) president Devvrat said the association had filed a writ petition over the alleged mistreatment of advocates near the court and the security restrictions imposed in the area.“The way advocates were mistreated yesterday around the court, the way barricades were put up. We were told that there would be a virtual hearing here; the internet itself was shut down instead,” he said. Devvrat also alleged that information regarding Section 163 had not been communicated to either the Bar or the Bench. He said the petition concerned the security of lawyers and thanked the court for its order.

Advocate Gaurav Yadav said the court had directed the restoration of railway, metro and traffic movement and the removal of barricades. He added that internet services should not be suspended unless absolutely necessary.“All the barricades must be removed, and the internet must not be suspended unless absolutely necessary. We thank the court,” Yadav said.

Supreme Court Orders Restoration of Normalcy

This comes as the Supreme Court on Sunday directed authorities to immediately lift the prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) imposed around the apex court complex, emphasising that access to justice must remain unhindered and peaceful citizens should not face illegal detention.

A bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the directions while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the government crackdown and detention of demonstrators by the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces during protests in the national capital on October 10, alongside a contempt plea alleging wilful disobedience of court orders.

Highlighting the fundamental right to peaceful movement, the apex court ordered that smooth movement of people across the national capital must be facilitated within the bounds of the law. "Smooth movement of people in the city shall be permitted in accordance with law. There shall be no illegal detention, particularly of peaceful, unarmed assemblages of people, beyond the area where Section 163 BNSS is in operation," the bench stated.

Addressing the restrictions placed in the vicinity of the top court, the bench directed: "We have been informed that a notice under Section 163 has been imposed in and around the Supreme Court. We direct the authorities to take down the restriction so that there is no apprehension of access to justice with regard to ingress and egress to the Supreme Court." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)