Jammu Floods: Unexpected Heavy Rain On Navratri Causes Damage

Heavy rainfall triggered flooding in Bohri and Anand Nagar areas of Jammu, with water entering homes and roads becoming waterlogged, disrupting daily life and causing difficulties for residents.

MLA Calls Rainfall 'Unexpected'

Jammu West MLA Arvind Gupta said the heavy rainfall was unexpected as the monsoon season had nearly ended, and flooding within two hours caused extensive damage in several areas.

Gupta said the flooding occurred on the first day of Navratri, when many families were preparing for puja at home and had not anticipated such a situation. He said no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Gupta said, "... heavy rainfall was unexpected, as the monsoon season had nearly ended. Within just two hours, flooding caused extensive damage in several areas... As it was the first day of Navratri, many families were preparing for puja at home and had not anticipated such flooding. No loss of life was reported..."

Hailstorm Damages Crops in Bandipora

On Thursday, a hailstorm accompanied by rain and gusty winds lashed parts of the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, amid a sudden change of weather, damaging standing crops and raising concerns among farmers over significant losses.

The intense hailstorm lasted for around ten minutes and affected several areas of the district, with farmers reporting damage to standing crops following the spell of hail, rain and strong winds.

IMD Issues Weather Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for a thunderstorm accompanied by light rain and gusty winds between 41 and 61 kilometres per hour. An alert has also been issued for neighbouring districts of Kupwara, Baramulla, Gandrebal, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, Raesi and Rajouri. The department is keeping a close watch in other parts of the Union Territory.

A yellow alert warning has been issued for Bandipora and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir for October 9 and 10. (ANI)

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