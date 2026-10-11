Maharashtra Drought: Fadnavis Seeks Increased Financial Aid From Centre

Fadnavis Seeks Increased Financial Aid for Drought

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday held a meeting with the central team that had arrived to assess the drought situation, urging the Centre to provide increased financial assistance as the agricultural sector faces a major crisis. The meeting was attended by Ministers Girish Mahajan, Dattatray Bharne and Makarand Patil, along with the head of the central drought inspection team, Central Joint Secretary Muktanand Agarwal, and other team members.

Central Team Observes Widespread Crop Damage

During their inspection, the central team observed a decline in cotton and soybean production in the state, while the tur (pigeon pea) crop had also been affected. The drought had additionally impacted water sources. The team members briefed the Chief Minister on the situation they observed during their visit.

State Prepares for Worsening Crisis

Fadnavis said the state's agricultural sector was facing a major crisis that could also affect the Rabi crop. He stressed the need to provide all possible assistance to farmers and farm labourers and urged the central government to extend increased financial aid to Maharashtra.

The Chief Minister said the state government had made water reservations, prioritising availability for drinking purposes and livestock. He added that the government was prepared to formulate a comprehensive plan if a shortage of drinking water arose. Emphasising the importance of protecting livestock during the crisis, Fadnavis said all necessary measures must be taken to address the situation.

Turning Challenge into Opportunity

Expressing gratitude to the central team for its extensive tour of the state, Fadnavis said the state government had already submitted a preliminary report and that the final report would be presented soon. He asserted that all necessary steps must be taken to tackle the crisis and called for efforts to turn the current challenge into an opportunity. (ANI)

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