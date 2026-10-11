12 Dead, 309 Hurt in Attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid Airport
(MENAFN) An attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday killed 12 people and wounded 309 others, the Saudi civil aviation authority said.
The dead include four Saudi nationals and two Bangladeshi nationals, along with one person each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan, the authority said. The wounded are being treated at hospitals, and some are in critical condition. The attack also caused property damage that officials are still assessing.
Airport operations were temporarily suspended after the strike while officials evaluated the damage and checked the safety of the facilities, the aviation authority said earlier. The halt has disrupted flights, and passengers have been advised to contact their airlines before traveling to the airport. Kuwait Airways cancelled its Saturday flights to and from Riyadh, citing the airport’s closure.
The attack comes amid heightened tensions after a string of missile and drone attacks by the Houthis on Saudi airports and facilities in recent days.
The dead include four Saudi nationals and two Bangladeshi nationals, along with one person each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan, the authority said. The wounded are being treated at hospitals, and some are in critical condition. The attack also caused property damage that officials are still assessing.
Airport operations were temporarily suspended after the strike while officials evaluated the damage and checked the safety of the facilities, the aviation authority said earlier. The halt has disrupted flights, and passengers have been advised to contact their airlines before traveling to the airport. Kuwait Airways cancelled its Saturday flights to and from Riyadh, citing the airport’s closure.
The attack comes amid heightened tensions after a string of missile and drone attacks by the Houthis on Saudi airports and facilities in recent days.
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