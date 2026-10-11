Riyadh Airport Attack: Coalition Blames Houthis, Vows Response
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen pledged early Sunday to respond “firmly” to a deadly attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which left 12 people dead and 309 wounded, according to Saudi authorities.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki placed responsibility on Yemen’s Houthis for the Saturday assault. He said it hit one of the airport’s passenger terminals, killing and wounding both travelers and airport staff. Al-Maliki described the attack as a war crime under international humanitarian law and customary rules, and said the coalition’s Joint Forces Command would answer “firmly” while acting in line with international humanitarian law.
The Saudi civil aviation authority said early Sunday that the dead include four Saudi citizens and two Bangladeshi nationals, plus one citizen each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. Hospitals are treating the 309 wounded, some of whom are in critical condition. Officials are still assessing the material damage.
Airport operations were temporarily suspended Saturday as officials evaluated the damage and checked the safety of the facilities.
The assault follows recent missile and drone strikes by the Houthis on Saudi airports and other facilities.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki placed responsibility on Yemen’s Houthis for the Saturday assault. He said it hit one of the airport’s passenger terminals, killing and wounding both travelers and airport staff. Al-Maliki described the attack as a war crime under international humanitarian law and customary rules, and said the coalition’s Joint Forces Command would answer “firmly” while acting in line with international humanitarian law.
The Saudi civil aviation authority said early Sunday that the dead include four Saudi citizens and two Bangladeshi nationals, plus one citizen each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. Hospitals are treating the 309 wounded, some of whom are in critical condition. Officials are still assessing the material damage.
Airport operations were temporarily suspended Saturday as officials evaluated the damage and checked the safety of the facilities.
The assault follows recent missile and drone strikes by the Houthis on Saudi airports and other facilities.
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