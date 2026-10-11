Israeli Strikes Flatten 4 Gaza Homes, Damage Dozens More Nearby
(MENAFN) Israeli airstrikes late Saturday destroyed four Palestinian homes in northern and central Gaza and damaged dozens of surrounding buildings, according to witnesses and sources.
A correspondent reported that Israeli warplanes hit three homes in Gaza City and one in Deir al-Balah after evacuation warnings were issued for residential areas. Witnesses said residents were told to leave by phone, setting off panic and sending dozens of families fleeing.
Sources said the targets in Gaza City were homes in the Shujaiya, Al-17 and Rimal areas, while the Deir al-Balah strike hit a home belonging to the Al-Buhaysi family. Witnesses said all four homes were destroyed and dozens of neighboring houses and buildings were damaged.
A fifth airstrike struck empty agricultural land near Salah al-Din Street, east of Deir al-Balah. Preliminary information from sources indicated no casualties.
Earlier Saturday, Israeli drone strikes in Gaza City killed five Palestinians and wounded several others, medical sources said.
Since October 2023, Israel’s war in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000, according to Palestinian figures. The same figures show the war has destroyed 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure.
Separately, Israeli violations of a ceasefire deal have killed more than 1,470 Palestinians and wounded over 5,180, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
A correspondent reported that Israeli warplanes hit three homes in Gaza City and one in Deir al-Balah after evacuation warnings were issued for residential areas. Witnesses said residents were told to leave by phone, setting off panic and sending dozens of families fleeing.
Sources said the targets in Gaza City were homes in the Shujaiya, Al-17 and Rimal areas, while the Deir al-Balah strike hit a home belonging to the Al-Buhaysi family. Witnesses said all four homes were destroyed and dozens of neighboring houses and buildings were damaged.
A fifth airstrike struck empty agricultural land near Salah al-Din Street, east of Deir al-Balah. Preliminary information from sources indicated no casualties.
Earlier Saturday, Israeli drone strikes in Gaza City killed five Palestinians and wounded several others, medical sources said.
Since October 2023, Israel’s war in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000, according to Palestinian figures. The same figures show the war has destroyed 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure.
Separately, Israeli violations of a ceasefire deal have killed more than 1,470 Palestinians and wounded over 5,180, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
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