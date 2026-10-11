German Minister Criticizes Trump Over Ukraine Remarks, Diesel Deal
(MENAFN) German Education Minister Karin Prien criticized US President Donald Trump on Sunday over his call for Ukraine to elect a new president, linking her objection to a recent diesel agreement between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“For a few liters of diesel. What a moral bankruptcy,” Prien wrote on X in response to Trump’s comments.
Trump had called on Ukraine to “get a new president” on Saturday, arguing that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had repeatedly failed to secure an agreement to end the war with Russia.
“I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal, because he could have made many deals that, for some reason, he never does,” Trump said, criticizing the Ukrainian leader.
The remarks prompted criticism from Prien, who questioned the implications of the reported diesel arrangement between Washington and Moscow at a time when the war in Ukraine remains unresolved.
Meanwhile, the German government reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining sanctions against Russia following the reported agreement between Trump and Putin concerning diesel supplies.
Government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said in Berlin that Russian diesel would not be delivered to Germany despite the understanding reached by the two presidents.
"The German government stands by its sanctions decisions against Russia and is working with its European partners on further sanctions," Kornelius said.
Berlin’s position underscores its intention to maintain existing restrictions on Russia while coordinating with other European governments on possible additional measures. The statement also signals that the reported US-Russia agreement would not change Germany’s current sanctions policy.
The dispute highlights differing approaches among Western leaders toward relations with Moscow and efforts to end the war in Ukraine, particularly over the relationship between negotiations, energy supplies and economic restrictions.
“For a few liters of diesel. What a moral bankruptcy,” Prien wrote on X in response to Trump’s comments.
Trump had called on Ukraine to “get a new president” on Saturday, arguing that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had repeatedly failed to secure an agreement to end the war with Russia.
“I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal, because he could have made many deals that, for some reason, he never does,” Trump said, criticizing the Ukrainian leader.
The remarks prompted criticism from Prien, who questioned the implications of the reported diesel arrangement between Washington and Moscow at a time when the war in Ukraine remains unresolved.
Meanwhile, the German government reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining sanctions against Russia following the reported agreement between Trump and Putin concerning diesel supplies.
Government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said in Berlin that Russian diesel would not be delivered to Germany despite the understanding reached by the two presidents.
"The German government stands by its sanctions decisions against Russia and is working with its European partners on further sanctions," Kornelius said.
Berlin’s position underscores its intention to maintain existing restrictions on Russia while coordinating with other European governments on possible additional measures. The statement also signals that the reported US-Russia agreement would not change Germany’s current sanctions policy.
The dispute highlights differing approaches among Western leaders toward relations with Moscow and efforts to end the war in Ukraine, particularly over the relationship between negotiations, energy supplies and economic restrictions.
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