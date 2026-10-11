Guterres Condemns Houthi Strike on Riyadh Airport; 12 Killed
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “strongly” condemned a Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh late Saturday, an assault that left at least 12 people dead and hundreds of civilians wounded.
“I am deeply shocked by & strongly condemn Saturday’s lethal attack by the Houthis on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which reportedly killed 12 people & injured hundreds of civilians,” he wrote on X, the US-based social media company.
Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are “a violation of international law,” Guterres said, calling for them to stop immediately.
The Saudi civil aviation authority said the dead include four Saudi nationals and two Bangladeshi nationals, plus one person each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. The wounded are being treated in hospitals, and some are in critical condition.
The authority said earlier that airport operations were temporarily suspended while officials assessed the damage and verified the safety of the facilities. The shutdown has disrupted flights, and passengers have been told to check with their airlines before heading to the airport. Kuwait Airways cancelled its Saturday flights to and from Riyadh, citing the airport’s closure.
The attack comes amid heightened tensions after recent Houthi missile and drone strikes on Saudi airports and facilities.
“I am deeply shocked by & strongly condemn Saturday’s lethal attack by the Houthis on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which reportedly killed 12 people & injured hundreds of civilians,” he wrote on X, the US-based social media company.
Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are “a violation of international law,” Guterres said, calling for them to stop immediately.
The Saudi civil aviation authority said the dead include four Saudi nationals and two Bangladeshi nationals, plus one person each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. The wounded are being treated in hospitals, and some are in critical condition.
The authority said earlier that airport operations were temporarily suspended while officials assessed the damage and verified the safety of the facilities. The shutdown has disrupted flights, and passengers have been told to check with their airlines before heading to the airport. Kuwait Airways cancelled its Saturday flights to and from Riyadh, citing the airport’s closure.
The attack comes amid heightened tensions after recent Houthi missile and drone strikes on Saudi airports and facilities.
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