Projectile Falls Near Saudi Airport After Attack Injures Several
(MENAFN) A projectile came down near King Fahd International Airport in eastern Saudi Arabia late Saturday, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said, just hours after an attack forced the facility to halt operations.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed the incident in a post on the US-based platform X but gave no further details. No casualties or damage have been reported.
It is the first projectile reported near the airport in Dammam, the largest city in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, since the latest escalation involving Yemen’s Houthis began.
Earlier Saturday, the airport suspended operations after an attack left several people injured, the General Civil Aviation Authority said. Flights were paused while officials assessed the damage and confirmed the facilities were safe.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed the incident in a post on the US-based platform X but gave no further details. No casualties or damage have been reported.
It is the first projectile reported near the airport in Dammam, the largest city in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, since the latest escalation involving Yemen’s Houthis began.
Earlier Saturday, the airport suspended operations after an attack left several people injured, the General Civil Aviation Authority said. Flights were paused while officials assessed the damage and confirmed the facilities were safe.
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