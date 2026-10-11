Arab Joint List Says It Can Topple Netanyahu, Set Terms
(MENAFN) Yousef Jabareen, leader of the Joint List, said Saturday that the Arab political alliance has the power to help topple Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and to dictate terms to any coalition formed after the coming election.
“In our hands is the ability to bring down this government and impose our conditions on any political formation after the election,” Jabareen said in a speech released by his office.
He pledged to use “all available tools” to bring about a change in government.
“According to all the data, there is no alternative government to the government of Netanyahu, (National Security Minister Itamar) Ben-Gvir and (Finance Minister Bezalel) Smotrich that can be formed without negotiating with the Joint List,” he said.
Jabareen framed the vote as “not an ordinary election, but an existential election concerning our future in our homeland, which is the only one we have.”
He charged the government with “continuous targeting and unprecedented escalation against Arab citizens across different aspects of their lives.” He also cautioned that its policies were driving the country and the region “toward the abyss.”
Unity and leverage
Jabareen said the merger of several parties and political circles into the Joint List answered calls from the Arab community for stronger political unity.
“The Joint List today represents the broadest possible unity within our community among different parties and circles around a common goal,” he said.
He argued that this unity gives Arab citizens greater political leverage.
Demands for any partner
Jabareen said: “We will be a safety net, but first and foremost a safety net for our people.”
The bloc’s demands, he said, include a clear plan to combat crime, with a timetable, budget and oversight mechanisms. Also on the list are an end to home demolitions, approval of master plans, land for young couples and recognition of unrecognized Arab villages in the Negev.
“Whoever wants our support should come and negotiate with us over the demands of our community,” he said.
Gaza, West Bank and Al-Aqsa
Jabareen said the Joint List would not stay quiet over “genocide in Gaza and ethnic cleansing in the West Bank.”
He also condemned incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, attacks on worshippers, limits on the Muslim call to prayer, and attacks on churches, monasteries and clergy.
The election, he added, is a chance to strengthen political representation for Arab citizens of Israel.
Polls point to a deadlock
An Israeli opinion poll published Friday suggested the Jewish opposition would need Arab lawmakers’ backing to form an alternative to Netanyahu’s coalition. The same survey found most Israelis oppose Arab parties joining the next government in the 120-member Knesset, Israel’s parliament.
Recent polls show neither Netanyahu’s bloc nor the Jewish opposition able to win a governing majority on its own ahead of the election, set for Oct. 26. Most Jewish opposition leaders have publicly ruled out depending on Arab lawmakers to form a government.
“In our hands is the ability to bring down this government and impose our conditions on any political formation after the election,” Jabareen said in a speech released by his office.
He pledged to use “all available tools” to bring about a change in government.
“According to all the data, there is no alternative government to the government of Netanyahu, (National Security Minister Itamar) Ben-Gvir and (Finance Minister Bezalel) Smotrich that can be formed without negotiating with the Joint List,” he said.
Jabareen framed the vote as “not an ordinary election, but an existential election concerning our future in our homeland, which is the only one we have.”
He charged the government with “continuous targeting and unprecedented escalation against Arab citizens across different aspects of their lives.” He also cautioned that its policies were driving the country and the region “toward the abyss.”
Unity and leverage
Jabareen said the merger of several parties and political circles into the Joint List answered calls from the Arab community for stronger political unity.
“The Joint List today represents the broadest possible unity within our community among different parties and circles around a common goal,” he said.
He argued that this unity gives Arab citizens greater political leverage.
Demands for any partner
Jabareen said: “We will be a safety net, but first and foremost a safety net for our people.”
The bloc’s demands, he said, include a clear plan to combat crime, with a timetable, budget and oversight mechanisms. Also on the list are an end to home demolitions, approval of master plans, land for young couples and recognition of unrecognized Arab villages in the Negev.
“Whoever wants our support should come and negotiate with us over the demands of our community,” he said.
Gaza, West Bank and Al-Aqsa
Jabareen said the Joint List would not stay quiet over “genocide in Gaza and ethnic cleansing in the West Bank.”
He also condemned incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, attacks on worshippers, limits on the Muslim call to prayer, and attacks on churches, monasteries and clergy.
The election, he added, is a chance to strengthen political representation for Arab citizens of Israel.
Polls point to a deadlock
An Israeli opinion poll published Friday suggested the Jewish opposition would need Arab lawmakers’ backing to form an alternative to Netanyahu’s coalition. The same survey found most Israelis oppose Arab parties joining the next government in the 120-member Knesset, Israel’s parliament.
Recent polls show neither Netanyahu’s bloc nor the Jewish opposition able to win a governing majority on its own ahead of the election, set for Oct. 26. Most Jewish opposition leaders have publicly ruled out depending on Arab lawmakers to form a government.
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