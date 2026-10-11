Erdogan Emphasizes Shared Heritage Among Turkic Nations
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed Sunday that cooperation among Turkic nations is rooted in a common history, cultural heritage and close personal ties, saying their partnership extends beyond geographical boundaries.
“Our partnership goes far beyond the borders drawn on maps. Our journey together is built on a deep-rooted history, a rich culture and very strong bonds of affection,” Erdogan said in a video message delivered to the Turkic World Youth Gathering at the Kocaeli Congress Center.
Erdogan welcomed participants from across the Turkic world and wished them success, expressing satisfaction that the gathering was taking place in the northwestern province of Kocaeli. He said he had personally announced the initiative during a youth meeting in May.
Through the attendees, the Turkish president also conveyed his greetings and affection to the peoples of Turkic nations, describing them as friendly and brotherly communities connected by longstanding ties.
He congratulated the Justice and Development (AK) Party’s Directorate for Relations with Turkic States, along with all those involved in organizing the event. Held under the motto “Shared Heritage, One Heart,” the gathering brought together young people from different parts of the Turkic world to strengthen their connections and promote a shared sense of identity.
“I would like to emphasize that our partnership goes far beyond the borders drawn on maps,” he said, adding: “Our journey together is built on a deep-rooted history, a rich culture and very strong bonds of affection.”
The president also underlined the importance of bringing young people from Türkiye and other Turkic communities together, highlighting the role of youth in maintaining cultural links and advancing cooperation between their societies.
“In this regard, I consider it very important that the children of Anatolia come together with you, my young brothers and sisters from different regions of the Turkic world.
“We will continue to provide the strongest possible support to you, young people who unite your energies around a common ideal toward a prosperous future,” he added.
Erdogan further pointed to the upcoming 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which is scheduled to take place in Ankara later this month. He said Türkiye intends to use the meeting to advance cooperation among member states and strengthen their collective ambitions.
“As Turkiye, we aim, God willing, to take our ideal of ‘unity in language, thought and action’ one step further with the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which we will hold in Ankara at the end of this month,” he said.
Concluding his message, Erdogan reiterated his wishes for the gathering’s success and offered a final message to the participants: “I entrust you all to God’s protection. Stay well.”
The gathering reflects ongoing efforts to deepen cultural and political ties among Turkic nations, with youth exchanges and high-level meetings serving as platforms for promoting common interests and cooperation.
“Our partnership goes far beyond the borders drawn on maps. Our journey together is built on a deep-rooted history, a rich culture and very strong bonds of affection,” Erdogan said in a video message delivered to the Turkic World Youth Gathering at the Kocaeli Congress Center.
Erdogan welcomed participants from across the Turkic world and wished them success, expressing satisfaction that the gathering was taking place in the northwestern province of Kocaeli. He said he had personally announced the initiative during a youth meeting in May.
Through the attendees, the Turkish president also conveyed his greetings and affection to the peoples of Turkic nations, describing them as friendly and brotherly communities connected by longstanding ties.
He congratulated the Justice and Development (AK) Party’s Directorate for Relations with Turkic States, along with all those involved in organizing the event. Held under the motto “Shared Heritage, One Heart,” the gathering brought together young people from different parts of the Turkic world to strengthen their connections and promote a shared sense of identity.
“I would like to emphasize that our partnership goes far beyond the borders drawn on maps,” he said, adding: “Our journey together is built on a deep-rooted history, a rich culture and very strong bonds of affection.”
The president also underlined the importance of bringing young people from Türkiye and other Turkic communities together, highlighting the role of youth in maintaining cultural links and advancing cooperation between their societies.
“In this regard, I consider it very important that the children of Anatolia come together with you, my young brothers and sisters from different regions of the Turkic world.
“We will continue to provide the strongest possible support to you, young people who unite your energies around a common ideal toward a prosperous future,” he added.
Erdogan further pointed to the upcoming 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which is scheduled to take place in Ankara later this month. He said Türkiye intends to use the meeting to advance cooperation among member states and strengthen their collective ambitions.
“As Turkiye, we aim, God willing, to take our ideal of ‘unity in language, thought and action’ one step further with the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which we will hold in Ankara at the end of this month,” he said.
Concluding his message, Erdogan reiterated his wishes for the gathering’s success and offered a final message to the participants: “I entrust you all to God’s protection. Stay well.”
The gathering reflects ongoing efforts to deepen cultural and political ties among Turkic nations, with youth exchanges and high-level meetings serving as platforms for promoting common interests and cooperation.
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