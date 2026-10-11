Amitabh Bachchan Turns 84, Shares Details Of His Simple Diet And Fitness Routine

The actor, who has been a vegetarian since 2000, has spoken about making changes to his diet over the years, including giving up non-vegetarian food, sweets and rice. On the television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bachchan said he no longer eats rice or traditional kheer, although his wife, Jaya Bachchan, recently prepared mango kheer for him.

According to reports by NDTV Food and Pinkvilla, his reported diet includes fresh fruit, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, dates and amla juice. Bachchan has also described his morning routine on his personal blog, mentioning tulsi leaves, a protein drink, almonds, porridge, coconut water, amla juice and fruit.

His meals are reportedly simple. A chef at a Lucknow hotel told The Times of India that Bachchan typically has milk and scrambled eggs without chillies for breakfast. Lunch may include two or three rotis, plain dal and green vegetables, while soup is sometimes his choice for dinner, particularly when a busy shooting schedule keeps him working late.

Bachchan has previously written about leaving behind foods he enjoyed when he was younger. His dietary choices have changed over time, though the actor has not presented them as a universal plan for maintaining health at an older age.

Professionally, Bachchan remains active in television and film. He is hosting the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati and is expected to reprise his role as Ashwatthama in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

His continued public appearances and work at 84 have kept audiences interested in the routines he follows alongside his demanding professional schedule.